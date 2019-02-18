Happy Mondays for 2019 Greatest Hits tour dates
18 February 2019, 12:00 | Updated: 18 February 2019, 18:05
The Step On legends have announced a 30 date UK tour this year, including a homecoming show at the Academy 1 Manchester.
Happy Mondays have announced tour dates for 2019.
The Salford legends - fronted by Shaun Ryder - will play "Greatest Hits" shows across Britain, including a homecoming gig at the Academy 1 Manchester on 21 October 2019.
Tickets go on sale on Friday 22nd February from 10am.
⭐️⭐️⭐️ HAPPY MONDAYS GREATEST HITS TOUR 2019!!! ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 30 DATE UK TOUR - OCTOBER, NOVEMBER & DECEMBER TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY 22ND FEBRUARY AT 10AM!!! Inverness, Aberdeen, Dunfermline, Glasgow: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/Happy-Mondays-tickets/artist/1332498 London, Southend-On-Sea, Cambridge, Brighton, Folkstone, Preston, Newcastle, Scunthorpe, Manchester, Sheffield, Bristol, Oxford, Nottingham, Liverpool, Leeds, Norwich, Northampton, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Guildford, Lincoln: https://www.alttickets.com/happy-mondays-tickets Portsmouth: www.seetickets.com/event/happy-mondays/portsmouth-pyramids-centre/1310482 Cardiff: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/1F00564893795106 Belfast: https://openhousefestival.ticketsolve.com/shows/873599399 Frome: http://www.cheeseandgrain.com/event/happy-mondays/ #HappyMondays #ShaunRyder #Bez #Rowetta #GaryWhelan #PaulRyder #MarkDay #DanBroad #Music #Livemusic #Tour #UKtour #Shows #Party #GreatestHits
Watch Shaun Ryder talk about the timeline for a new Happy Mondays album:
