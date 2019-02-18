Happy Mondays for 2019 Greatest Hits tour dates

Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder. Picture: Harry Herd/Redferns

The Step On legends have announced a 30 date UK tour this year, including a homecoming show at the Academy 1 Manchester.

Happy Mondays have announced tour dates for 2019.

The Salford legends - fronted by Shaun Ryder - will play "Greatest Hits" shows across Britain, including a homecoming gig at the Academy 1 Manchester on 21 October 2019.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 22nd February from 10am.

Watch Shaun Ryder talk about the timeline for a new Happy Mondays album:

