Grammys 2024: Paramore, Beatles win awards, while Taylor Swift makes history

The Grammy Awards 2024: Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Joni Mitchell. Picture: Valerie Macon/AFP/Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The star-studded ceremony took place in Los Angeles last night - here are the highlights.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Radio X

Taylor Swift made history at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (4th Feburary) when she became the first person to win Album of the Year four times.

Swift became the first artist to win Album of the Year four times when her record Midnights received the honour, having previously previously being the first and only female solo artist to win it three times, tying her with Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder. The star also announced a new album set for April 2024, entitled Tortured Poets Department.

Miley Cyrus also had a successful night at the ceremony - which was hosted by Trevor Noah - picking up her first ever Grammy Awards, for Best Solo Pop Vocal Performance and Record of the Year for Flowers, which she performed on TV for the first time.

Victoria Monet was named Best New Artist, while Billie Eilish couldn't hide her surprise at winning Song of the Year for What Was I Made For?, recorded for the Barbie movie.

Elsewhere, Paramore won Best Rock Album for This Is Why and the song of the same name won Best Alternative Music Performance. Boygenius, the supergroup featuring Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, won Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance for Not Strong Enough and their album The Record won Best Alternative Music Album.

The Beatles - I'm Only Sleeping

Best Music Video was won by The Beatles - for I'm Only Sleeping, a clip created for the Revolver album's recent special edition. The video was created by director Em Cooper from hundreds of paintings.

Otehr winners on the eveing included the David Bowie film Moonage Daydream, which claimed the Best Musical Film gong and Jack Antonoff, who won Producer Of The Year (non-classical) for his work with The 1975, Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift.

The night featured a host of memorable musical moments, including Joni Mitchell's first ever performance at the ceremony, singing Both Sides Now with Brandi Carlile, Billy Joel's return to the Grammy stage for the first time in 22 years, and a surprise appearance for Tracy Chapman, who teamed up with Luke Combs on Fast Car.

Grammy Awards 2024 selected list of winners: