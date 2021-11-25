Gang Of Youths 2022 UK tour: how to get tickets

Gang Of Youths 2021. Picture: Ed Cooke/Press

The Australian band will support their new album, Angel In Realtime, with a UK tour in March 2022.

Gang Of Youths have announced details of their third studio album and the biggest tour of the UK to date.

The Australian band - now based in London - are due to release Angel In Realtime on 25 February 2022 and say the LP is about the life of frontman Dave Le’aupepe’s father, "indigenous identity, death, grief and God. And also the Angel, Islington".

Le’aupepe says, “I hope the record stands as a monument to the man my father was and remains long after I’m gone myself. He deserved it.”

The band - whose latest single The Man Himself is Radio X's Record Of The Week - will also embark on a full UK tour in March 2022. The announcement comes after Gang Of Youths accompanied Sam Fender on his arena tour around the UK.

Gang Of Youths tour dates. Picture: Press

Gang Of Youths UK Tour Dates 2022

5 March Riverside, Newcastle

6 March Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

8 March Beckett University, Leeds

9 March O2 Academy, Bristol

12 March O2 Institute 2, Birmingham

13 March Albert Hall, Manchester

15 March O2 Academy Brixton, London

Tickets for the dates are on sale now via Ticketmaster.co.uk