Former XFM presenter Michelle Mullane has died aged 50

The former radio DJ sadly passed away on Christmas Eve after losing her battle with Stage 4 bowel cancer, aged just 50 years old.

Former XFM presenter Michelle Mullane has sadly died aged 50.

The DJ - who also worked on Key 103 and BBC Radio Manchester - passed away on Christmas Eve, following an 18-month battle with Stage 4 bowel cancer.

Mullane's daughter Liv shared the tragic news on social media, writing: "With immense sadness unfortunately I am announcing the passing of my amazing mum. She went peacefully and gracefully at the East Cheshire Hospice on December 24 at around 9.30pm.

"My mum made it her mission to fight cancer with a positive attitude filled with faith and strength publicly sharing her story in the hope to help others around the world.

"In one of my final conversations I had with my mum she told me, “At least I don’t have to pay my phone bill the end of this month”, this sums up my mum’s wit and charisma, and it was there all the way up until the end, I have an army of people surrounding and supporting me, they have held me up through the hardest two months of my life and I feel so deeply loved."

My Beautiful Mum, My mum taught me alot, she held my hand in times of upset and pride, she guided me till the end, she... Posted by Liv Winter on Saturday, December 26, 2020

As reported by Radio Today, the former presenter was rushed to hospital 18 months ago with stomach pains and was given six months to live after doctors discovered a life-threatening obstruction on her bowel.

Mullane was very open about her diagnosis and treatment online, urging people to investigate any complaints with their GP.

In a post on Instagram, she shared an NHS bowel cancer advertisement, with the caption: " I had symptoms for more than 3 weeks, I dismissed my symptoms as the pain wasn’t that bad, it didn’t stop me working or carrying on as normal. I thought my IBS was playing up. I worked a flat out, 12hr day on call in GP prior to my diagnosis."

She added: "Please don’t make my mistake. Inhabit the body you live in. Check in with yourself. Everyday take a few minutes, meditate, do a body scan, listen is your body trying to tell you something. Care about yourself and listen to any abnormal, persisting symptom."

Tributes have poured in for the beloved presenter, with comedian and TV personality Jason Manford taking to Twitter to lead the condolences.

He wrote: "Just found out my dear friend and ex-BBC Manchester presenter Michelle Mullane sadly passed away on Christmas Eve.

"I have so many fond memories of Michelle from when I was starting out in stand up in the late 90s. Michelle was the first person to get me on the airwaves and we spent many an evening laughing, flirting & joking over brews; on air and off.

"We drank millions of cups of tea and her show ‘Michelle around Midnight’ was one of the only shows you could get on, get paid and just be yourself without having to be a big ‘tv name’."

He added: "She was an incredible supporter of new talent and gave a leg up to so many of us northern comedians at a time where it felt like if you weren’t in London, you didn’t stand a chance. She has supported me and many others ever since. She will be dearly missed by so many people, not least her young daughter Liv.

"She only messaged me the other week to congratulate me on Royal Variety and to say how proud she was of me. Even in her state, she still thought of others.

"For over a year we’ve been trying to organise a charity gig (postponed due to covid) in aid of Kidney Cancer UK & Bowel Cancer Research. The second we are able to, I will 100% make sure this happens in your name Michelle. Thank you for everything. All my love, Jason."

I was saddened to hear of the passing of Michelle Mullane on Christmas Eve. An early champion of my music, who alongside @ConradMurray and @terrychristian was one of the first people to play my songs on @BBCRadioManc way back in 2004/05. Sending love to Michelle's family. — Liam Frost (@liamthomasfrost) December 27, 2020

So sad to hear Michelle Mullane died on Christmas Eve. She was a brilliant broadcaster & wonderful friend to our dear Tony Morris. Thoughts with all her friends & family. 2020 we can’t wait for you to end. 💛 https://t.co/KlwZ1muaGV — Elaine Willcox (@ElaineWITV) December 28, 2020

I worked with Michelle at Key 103. We were the on air breakfast team and she was a good un. Very sad. — David Nolan (@Nolanwriter) December 28, 2020

So sad to hear of the passing of Michelle Mullane.

My memory of Michelle during her time at Key 103, will always be her laughter, she was such a sweet girl. X pic.twitter.com/3ahURNF2kU — Steve Penk (@StevePenk) December 28, 2020

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please seek help and advice from the organisations below:

Macmillan Cancer Support

Tel: 0808 808 00 00

macmillan.org.uk

Cancer Research UK

Tel: 0808 800 4040

cancerresearchuk.org

NHS Bowel cancer screening program

nhs.uk/conditions/bowel-cancer-screening/

The Loss Foundation

Tel: 0300 200 4112

thelossfoundation.org

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393

mind.org.uk