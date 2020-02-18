Foals win best group at the BRITS 2020

18 February 2020, 21:03 | Updated: 18 February 2020, 21:05

Jimmy Smith, Yannis Philippakis, Jack Bevan and Edwin Congreave of Foals attend The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena
Jimmy Smith, Yannis Philippakis, Jack Bevan and Edwin Congreave of Foals attend The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The Oxford band have triumphed at the special 40th anniversary celebration at London's O2 Arena.

Foals have been named Best British Group at the 2020 BRIT Awards. The Oxford band beat off competition from Bastille, Bring Me The Horizon, Coldplay and D-Block Europe to take home the trophy.

Speaking onstage at the ceremony, which was held at The O2 in London on Tuesday 18 February frontman Yannis Philippakis thanked: ""Everyone that loves our music and believes in us and comes to the shows. It means so much to us after how ever many years we've been doing it."

He added: "Hopefully next year we'll see some women in this category."

2019 was an incredible year for Foals - the band released two separatel albums: Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Parts 1 and 2 and toured the world with their peerless live show. The latter record gave them their first UK Number 1.

Performing at the ceremony were Harry Styles, Mabel, Lewis Capaldi, Dave and this year's Rising Star, Celeste.

Other winners on the night included Lewis Capaldi, who took home the Best New Artist award and Stormzy, who was named Best Male Solo Artist.

Latest Videos

Billie Eilish at the Oscars Vanity Fair party

Billie Eilish 2020 UK gigs, dates, support, setlist & more

Lewis Capaldi Performs At L'Olympia In Paris

The BRIT Awards 2020: date, start time, nominees, performances & how to watch
Screenshot of The Strokes' Bad Decisions video

WATCH: The Strokes share official video for Bad Decisions

Pippa cringes over her full Shen Yun interview

WATCH: Pippa can't stop cringing over her Shen Yun interview

The Chris Moyles Show

Latest On Radio X

Billie Eilish accepts the International Female Solo Artist award during The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020

BRIT Awards 2020: full list of winners

Billie Eilish during The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020

WATCH: Billie Eilish performs Bond theme live at the 2020 BRIT Awards
Lewis Capaldi at the BRIT Awards 2020 ceremony and live show in London on February 18, 2020.

Lewis Capaldi beats Sam Fender to Best New Artist award at The BRITs 2020

Sam Fender

Michael Jackson and Jarvis Cocker at the BRIT Awards 1996

Why Jarvis Cocker 'mooned' Michael Jackson's BRITs performance

Features

Dave Grohl and Billie Eilish

What Dave Grohl really meant when he compared Billie Eilish to Nirvana

Foo Fighters

Johnny Marr

Johnny Marr's 2020 UK gigs: dates, tickets & more

Johnny Marr