Foals win best group at the BRITS 2020

Jimmy Smith, Yannis Philippakis, Jack Bevan and Edwin Congreave of Foals attend The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The Oxford band have triumphed at the special 40th anniversary celebration at London's O2 Arena.

Foals have been named Best British Group at the 2020 BRIT Awards. The Oxford band beat off competition from Bastille, Bring Me The Horizon, Coldplay and D-Block Europe to take home the trophy.

Speaking onstage at the ceremony, which was held at The O2 in London on Tuesday 18 February frontman Yannis Philippakis thanked: ""Everyone that loves our music and believes in us and comes to the shows. It means so much to us after how ever many years we've been doing it."

He added: "Hopefully next year we'll see some women in this category."

2019 was an incredible year for Foals - the band released two separatel albums: Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Parts 1 and 2 and toured the world with their peerless live show. The latter record gave them their first UK Number 1.

And the winner of Best Group is… @foals! Congrats on your #BRITs win! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/oFSC7YhwRA — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 18, 2020

Performing at the ceremony were Harry Styles, Mabel, Lewis Capaldi, Dave and this year's Rising Star, Celeste.

Other winners on the night included Lewis Capaldi, who took home the Best New Artist award and Stormzy, who was named Best Male Solo Artist.