Foals for intimate Great Escape show to mark Transgressive's 15th anniversary

The Exits outfit will play a special spotlight show at Brighton's Concorde 2 next month to mark the label's milestone. Find out how to get tickets here.

Foals have been confirmed to headline a Transgressive 15th Anniversary Spotlight Show at The Great Escape.

Yannis and co are headed to Brighton's Concorde 2, for an intimate appearance at the 350-capacity venue on 10 May 2019.

The Exit four-piece will be supported by Transgressive artists Blaenavon and Boniface.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday 3 April at 9am.

The show will be billed as a standalone gig and sold separately to The Great Escape.

Toby L, Transgressive Co-Founder said: "The Great Escape is easily one of the world's most progressive and exciting showcase platforms and since Transgressive always endeavours to unearth and support brand new artists that offer something to say, it felt entirely apt to kickstart a year of parties, special releases and other birthday related gimmickry in Brighton at an event we've supported since its inception.

"It's fair to say we wanted to do something pretty big to launch our birthday year, and I guess that's how / why we've landed here... Foals have some incredible history with Concorde 2 and it seemed like an absolute dream to reunite them. We'll have some new artists from the roster in support on the night, too, plus some friendly faces behind the decks. And we'll hopefully be well warmed up by then as we are looking forward to staging another event the night before at The Old Market, co-hosted with our friends at Fender... More on that one soon, too."

Watch Foals answer the most Googled questions about them: