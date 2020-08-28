Faithless to release first album in a decade

28 August 2020, 12:45

Faithless in 2010: Maxi Jazz and Sister Bliss
Faithless in 2010: Maxi Jazz and Sister Bliss. Picture: Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty Images

The British electronica band will return in October with All Blessed.

Faithless are to release their first new album in a decade.

The British electronica band are to issue the album All Blessed on 23 October, their first release since 2010's The Dance.

They wrote on Instagram: "All Blessed the album, featuring new single Synthesizer. October 23rd.

"In this troubled and increasingly violent world, lyrically this album reflects what has always been our manifesto: be conscious, be caring & love yourself. #AllBlessed"

Sister Bliss - who is part of the band's original line-up alongside Maxi Jazz and Rollo Armstrong - admitted she feels "proud" to be releasing a new album with Faithless.

She wrote: "On a rather depressing rainy day in London I hope this will cheer you up - proud to bring news of our new Faithless album All Blessed".

Faithless announced their split after two shows at Brixton Academy in April 2011, but they later reunited in 2015 to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

Since 2017, only Bliss - whose real name is Ayalah Ben-Tovim - has been performing DJ sets under the Faithless banner.

Maxi now has a new band, Maxi Jazz & The E-Type Boys.

George the Poet's vocals featured on a new Faithless song, Let the Music Decide, in June this year.

Faithless - who are best known for the tracks Insomnia, God As A DJ and We Come 1 - released another song, This Feeling, just last month.

