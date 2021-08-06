Eurovision winners Maneskin team up with Iggy Pop

Maneskin singer Damiano David and Iggy Pop. Picture: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Naomi Rahim/WireImage/Getty Images

The Italian band have released a new version of I Wanna Be Your Slave with the rock legend.

Eurovision winners Maneskin have recorded a new version of their hit I Wanna Be Your Slave with rock legend Iggy Pop.

The Italian band - Damiano David, Victoria de Angelis, Ethan Torchio, and Thomas Raggi - have teamed up with the ex-Stooges rocker on the track.

Maneskin said: “It was such an honour that Iggy loved our music and wanted to work with us. It was touching seeing him sing I Wanna Be Your Slave live in front of us, it was very powerful to see such a big artist being so open and friendly.

“We all grew up listening to his music and he inspired us to start up a band, it’s still unbelievable for us that we had the chance to get to know him and make music together.”

And Damiano and co could be set to collaborate other music stars.

Bassist Victoria said: "Some of the artists we look up to the most texted us saying, 'Good job guys, we love you.'

"We've had messages from Franz Ferdinand and Miley. Yes, Miley Cyrus!

"We'll have to try and convince her [to work with us]. We can send her hundreds of texts on Instagram."