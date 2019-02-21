Empire Of The Sun announce 10th anniversary show

21 February 2019, 06:00 | Updated: 21 February 2019, 17:30

Empire Of The Sun's Luke Steele
Empire Of The Sun's Luke Steele. Picture: Press

The Australian band will mark a decade of their Walking On A Dream album with a gig at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

Empire Of The Sun have announced a special show in London to mark 10 years since the release of their debut album Walking On A Dream.

The album includes the hit title track, Standing On The Shore and We Are The People. The band tweeted: "Hear some of the favourites from the album re-imagined with the Emperor.”

The Australian dream pop outfit led by Luke Steele will be performing the LP in full across North America in June, before heading to London and Paris.

They will play London’s O2 Academy Brixton on 9 July.

Tickets for the show go on sale here at 10am Friday 22 February.

The news comes hot on the heels of an announcement of a coloured vinyl reissue of Walking On A Dream, which arrives this week.

