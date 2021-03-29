Elton John has recorded "something" with Metallica

Elton John and Metallica: together at last! Picture: Gonzales Photo/Thomas Rasmussen/PYMCA-Avalon/Universal Images Group/Per Ole Hagen/Redferns/Getty Images

The legendary singer has revealed that he's collaborated with the metal titans. But on what?

Sir Elton John has confirmed that he's worked with Metallica.... but hasn't revealed exactly what the project is.

Speaking to SG Lewis on his Apple Music show Rocket Hour, the 74-year-old musician said: “I’ve just done something with Metallica. During this lockdown period. I’ve been working with Gorillaz and people like that.

“I haven’t been doing any 'Elton' stuff, but I’ve been doing great stuff with other people."

Sir Elton could be referring to a cover version of Nothing Else Matters by Miley Cyrus. The US pop star recently revealed that Elton had played piano on the track.

Cyrus told Capital FM in January this year: "I did a Metallica cover of Nothing Else Matters featuring Elton John on piano. I've got Yo-Yo Ma, Chad Smith; so many all-stars.

"I'm so excited about this collaboration. I'm really stoked. I love when ingredients don't quite fit."

Miley has already performed a version of Nothing Else Matters during her Glastonbury slot in 2019 and first announced the project back in October.

She revealed: "We’ve been working on a Metallica covers album and I’m here working on that."

The thrash metal legends' music is also said to have inspired the 28-year-old star's latest album, Plastic Hearts.