Elton John has recorded "something" with Metallica

29 March 2021, 14:54

Elton John and Metallica: together at last!
Elton John and Metallica: together at last! Picture: Gonzales Photo/Thomas Rasmussen/PYMCA-Avalon/Universal Images Group/Per Ole Hagen/Redferns/Getty Images

The legendary singer has revealed that he's collaborated with the metal titans. But on what?

Sir Elton John has confirmed that he's worked with Metallica.... but hasn't revealed exactly what the project is.

Speaking to SG Lewis on his Apple Music show Rocket Hour, the 74-year-old musician said: “I’ve just done something with Metallica. During this lockdown period. I’ve been working with Gorillaz and people like that.

“I haven’t been doing any 'Elton' stuff, but I’ve been doing great stuff with other people."

Sir Elton could be referring to a cover version of Nothing Else Matters by Miley Cyrus. The US pop star recently revealed that Elton had played piano on the track.

Cyrus told Capital FM in January this year: "I did a Metallica cover of Nothing Else Matters featuring Elton John on piano. I've got Yo-Yo Ma, Chad Smith; so many all-stars.

"I'm so excited about this collaboration. I'm really stoked. I love when ingredients don't quite fit."

Miley has already performed a version of Nothing Else Matters during her Glastonbury slot in 2019 and first announced the project back in October.

She revealed: "We’ve been working on a Metallica covers album and I’m here working on that."

The thrash metal legends' music is also said to have inspired the 28-year-old star's latest album, Plastic Hearts.

More Music News

Rapper Lil Nas X takes heat for launching 666 custom Nike human blood 'Satan' trainers range
Pink and Rag 'N' Bone Man

Rag 'N' Bone Man joined by Pink on new album

Royal Albert Hall: London venue 'where magical things happen' is 150 and prepares to celebrate
Mike Skinner of The Streets in 2021

The Streets to play week of gigs to mark end of lockdown

Biffy Clyro in 2020

Biffy Clyro working on "sister" album to A Celebration Of Endings

Biffy Clyro

Anaïs Gallagher shoots celeb portraits for Coca-Cola campaign

Anaïs Gallagher shoots first celeb portrait series for Coca-Cola

Noel Gallagher