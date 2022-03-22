Elbow, Chemical Brothers and Pixies among artists offering prizes for DEC's Ukraine appeal

The Chemical Brothers, Pixies and Elbow are all donating prizes to the appeal. Picture: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty/Press

Ed Sheeran, Razorlight and Frank Turner are also raising money for the humanitarian appeal.

Ed Sheeran, Elbow, The Chemical Brothers and more have donated to a series of exclusive prize draws intended to raise money for the DEC's Ukraine appeal.

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) is offering prizes ranging from special meet and greets to VIP concert tickets which will benefit the organisation's humanitarian aid appeal for Ukraine.

Elbow are offering a free ticket - plus a meet and greet with the band- for one of their 2022 UK headline gigs.

Sheeran is offering three groups of three people the chance to accompany him in his private hospitality box for an Ipswich Town home game.

The Chemical Brothers will allow a lucky winner to attend their Castle Howard show on 26h and are throwing in a limited edition vinyl package.

Snow Patrol are giving fans the chance to see them perform at Latitude Festival, along with the chance to meet them backstage, while Razorlight are also offering a festival performance and meet *& greet.

Pixies fans could win a ticket to their Castlefield Bowl show in Manchester the July, plus a meet and great and a signed vinyl package.

Frank Turner is offering the chance to attend any of his headline shows in 2022 in addition to access to the private soundcheck earlier in the day.

Tickets for the prize draws are on sale now for £5.

Each draw will be on sale for at least a week, with all proceeds being immediately paid to the DEC.

Winners will be drawn at random, with customers able to buy up to 10 at a time for each prize, while they can also donate more funds to the appeal if they want to.

Tickets for the competitions are available from https://ukraineappeal.seetickets.com/tour/exclusive-fundraising-prize-draw.

Concert For Ukraine will take place on Tuesday 29th March. Picture: Press

Meanwhile, Manic Street Preachers, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Tom Odell, Becky Hill and The Kingdom Choir are the latest artists to be added to Concert For Ukraine.

The two hour fundraiser event for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine will be screened by ITV and STV Tuesday 29th March from 8pm.

They will join the previously announced Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Emeli Sandé, Gregory Porter and Snow Patrol.

Capital Breakfast host Roman Kemp, Capital FM’s Marvin Humes and Heart’s Emma Bunton are confirmed to host the concert, with will take place at the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham.

Tickets are on sale now from www.theticketfactory.com.

Global will be broadcasting live from backstage at the concert on the night with a show across the Heart and Capital networks – the first simulcast for an event of such importance. The two-hour show will feature key performance moments, interviews and backstage atmosphere from the artists performing as well as detail on how listeners can donate to the DEC appeal.