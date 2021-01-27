Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolfgang marks late icon's birthday with throwback video

By Jenny Mensah

Wolfgang Van Halen took to social media to share throwback footage of his rockstar father on what would have been his 66th Birthday.

Wolfgang Van Halen has paid tribute to his late father Eddie Van Halen on what would have been his 66th birthday.

The Jump rocker shook the music when he died of cancer last year on 6 October 2020 and his beloved son has now taken to social media to share a throwback video clip which sees him playing with the iconic rocker as a child.

The clip, which was shared on Tuesday 26 January, was accompanied by the heartbreaking caption: "Happy 66th Birthday, Pop.

" I wish I could give you the biggest hug and celebrate it with you. I love and miss you so much it hurts. I don’t even know how to put it into words.

"I’ve been doing my best to hold it together, but goddammit it’s really tough being here without you."

Eddie Van Halen and son Wolfgang perform in 2015. Picture: Chris McKay/Getty Images for Live Nation

The touching tribute came as a mural of Eddie was unveiled for his birthday in Los Angeles.

The artwork, dubbed Long Live The King, was created by local artist Robert Vargas and is situated near to the Guitar Center store on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.

It features the rock icon playing his beloved instrument, while wearing a Van Halen necklace.

Eddie Van Halen Mural Long Live The King by artist Robert Vargas. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It was the rocker's son Wolfgang who also confirmed his father's passing last year.

He wrote at the time: "I can't believe I'm having to write this,] but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift.

“My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss.

"I love you so much, Pop.”

