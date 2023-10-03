Easy Life say they're being sued by EasyJet over band name

The Leicester outfit took to social media to share a statement about legal action being taken by the airline.

Easy Life have revealed that EasyJet's holding company EasyGroup have filed a lawsuit against them over their name.

The Leicester indie pop band took to Instagram today to reveal they are facing legal action from the budget airline in a statement, which began: "Okay… never imagined having to do this but we’ve no choice but to address the situation we find ourselves in".

The five-piece - made up of Murray Matravers, Oliver Cassidy, Sam Hewitt, Lewis Berry and Jordan Birtles - went on: "As some of you have already discovered, we are being sued, easy jet are suing us for being called easy life.

"They’re forcing us to change our name or take up a costly legal battle which we could never afford. we’ve worked hard to establish our brand i’m certain in no way have we ever affected their business."

They added: "although we find this whole situation hilarious, we are virtually powerless against such a massive corporation. i don’t really know what else to say, will keep you lot updated. for those of you who bought gig tickets and ended up on a budget flight to tenerife, i apologise, for the rest of you, thank you so much for your support”.

Fans and fellow musicians have reacted to the news with Frank Carter writing in the comments section: "This is f**kin wild.

"Oi for real tho… Hard Life has a good ring to it."

Paul Gallagher, the eldest of the Oasis brothers, wrote: "Your hardly easy Bob Marley are ya".

Producer and songwriter Indigo Kxd wrote: "i had to check the date wasn’t april - this is wild."

EasyJet's holding company EasyGroup responded to NME and confirmed the news, with a spokesperson telling the outlet: “Stelios and easyGroup founded and (now) own the right to the easy brand name.

"Other companies (including easyLife) pay annual royalties for its use as part of their business strategy. We cannot allow unauthorised third parties to simply use it free, gratis and for nothing. That would be very unfair.”