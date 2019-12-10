Eagles to play Hotel California in full at 2020 Wembley Stadium gigs

10 December 2019, 13:21 | Updated: 10 December 2019, 14:39

Eagles to play Hotel California in full at Wembley Stadium gigs
Eagles to play Hotel California in full at Wembley Stadium gigs. Picture: Harry Herd/Redferns/Getty Image

The legendary rockers will return to the UK next summer to bring their 'Hotel California' tour to London. Find out when they are playing and how to buy tickets.

Eagles have announced two dates at Wembley Stadium to celebrate their Hotel California album next year.

The shows, which will take place on 29-30 August at the London stadium, will see their seminal 1977 album played from beginning to end and include a greatest hits set.

Tickets will go on general sale on Saturday 14 December from 9am from Wembley's official online ticket office.

READ MORE: The Eagles Are Suing Hotel California...

READ MORE: Mexico's Hotel California Denies Lawsuit Claims

This year saw Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit also celebrate their 1972 self-titled debut with three sold-out Las Vegas show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The gigs featured a whopping 46-piece orchestra and a 22-people choir, so perhaps a similar spectacle will be on the cards for their Hotel California dates.

See Eagles' Hotel California 2020 UK dates:

29 August 2020 - Wembley Stadium

30 August 2020 - Wembley Stadium

