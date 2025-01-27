Eagles guitarist Steuart Smith steps down from band due to health struggles

Eagles Steuart Smith at Wembley Stadium in 2019. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The touring member of the classic rock band has shared a statement explaining why he will have to "bow out" of the band's live shows due to Parkinsonism.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Eagles guitarist Steuart Smith has announced he his decision to step down from the band.

The musician has been touring with the classic American band since 2001, but has shared a statement that a recent health diagnoses means he can no longer be part of the line-up.

As Ultimate Classic Rock reports, Smith's statement began: “It is with profound regret that, due to performance issues associated with my recently diagnosed Parkinsonism, I find that I must bow out of my role with the Eagles while I can still do so gracefully.”

He continued: “It’s been a great quarter of a century, and I had hoped to be able to finish out this year with the band, but I must now do what’s best for all concerned.”

Read more:

"Steuart Smith has retired from touring," Don Henley added as according to the line-up. "The Eagles will be forever grateful for the extraordinary talents that he brought to both our recordings and live performances. Steuart will be greatly missed, but he will always be a part of our musical family. We know our many fans join us in wishing him well."

Parkinsonism is a term used to describe a group of conditions that cause slow, rigid, or shaky movements

It can also include tremors, postural instability, and difficulty walking.

Read more: