Doves announce vinyl reissues of classic albums

17 April 2019, 14:34

Doves 2019
Doves 2019. Picture: Dee/Sliding Doors PR

Plus, the trio have announced another reunion show for Summer 2019.

Following the announcement that they will reunite to play live dates in 2019, Doves have also revealed that they will reissue their classic albums as limited edition, two-disc, coloured vinyl packages

Released on Friday 31 May 2019, the releases will see their debut Lost Souls and acclaimed follow up, The Last Broadcast join third studio album Some Cities for the special editions, all with original artwork and sleeve notes.

Lost Souls, first released in April 2000, has been repressed on double grey vinyl, while The Last Broadcast - which spawned the hit There Goes The Fear, will appear on orange wax.

2005’s Some Cities comes as a double white vinyl edition to reflect the hit Black And White Town.

The albums are all available to pre-order at https://doves.lnk.to/2LPReissue

In 2010, Doves announced an indefinite hiatus, which was brought to an end on Thursday 28 March 2019 when the band played Warrington Parr Hall, a warm-up for their critically-acclaimed Teenage Cancer Trust performance at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday 29 March 2019.

In other news, Doves have announced that they will headline a huge show at Birmingham’s Perry Park for Inner City Live festival. Tickets will go on full general sale from Tuesday 23 April at 10am at www.innercitylive.co.uk/birmingham.

Doves 2019 Tour Dates

26 May Bearded Theory Festival, Derbyshire
7 June Heaton Park, Manchester (with Noel Gallagher)
8 June Galvanizers Yard, Glasgow
16 June Malahide Castle, Dublin (with Noel Gallagher)
16 July Summer Series at Somerset House, London
21 July Tramlines, Hillsborough Park, Sheffield
26 July Brighton Racecourse
27 July Kendal Calling, Lowther, Cumbria
28 July Inner City Live, Perry Park, Birmingham
23 August Victorious Festival, Portsmouth

