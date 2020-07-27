Doves announce UK tour for 2021

Doves 2020. Picture: Press/Jon Shard

The band will play a homecoming show at Manchester's O2 Apollo next April

Doves have announced their first tour of indoor venues for over a decade.

The trio of Jimi Goodwin, Andy and Jez Williams will be taking their new album The Universal Want out on the road in March and April in 2021, and will play a homecoming show at Manchester's O2 Apollo on 1 April.

The tour heads first to Cardiff and concludes a month later in Glasgow, taking in Birmingham, Sheffield and Bristol along the way. Doves' nationwide itinerary includes their first hometown headline date in Manchester since October 2010.

Doves 2021 UK tour dates

Sunday 21 March Cardiff, University Great Hall

Monday 22 March Bournemouth, O2 Academy

Tuesday 23 March Norwich, UEA

Thursday 25 March Brighton, Brighton Dome

Friday 26 March London, O2 Academy Brixton

Monday 29 March Bristol, O2 Academy

Tuesday 30 March Birmingham, O2 Academy

Thursday 1 April Manchester, O2 Apollo

Friday 2 April Nottingham, Rock City

Saturday 3 April Newcastle, O2 Academy

Monday 5 April Liverpool, Eventim Olympia

Friday 9 April Sheffield, O2 Academy

Saturday 10 April Glasgow, Barrowland

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday 31 July.

Fans’ mailing list pre-sale information and ticket links for general sales, as well as the opportunity to buy ticket, album and merchandise bundles, can be found at www.dovesofficial.com

The three-piece recently announced the arrival of their long-awaited fifth studio album, The Universal Want, which arrives on 11 September. The lead track, Prisoners, was a Radio X Record Of The Week.

To accompany the tour announcement, Doves have also unveiled a new version of the album track Carousels, remixed by Mercury Music Prize-shortlisted act The Comet Is Coming.