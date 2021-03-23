Dolly Parton MusiCares tribute: How to watch it in the UK

The 9 to 5 legend's MusiCares Person Of The Year tribute show is coming to Netflix. Find out how and when you can watch it.

Dolly Parton's MusiCares tribute concert is coming to Netflix, with a new trailer shared to mark the occasion.

2019 saw the 9 to 5 icon make history by becoming the first country artist to be honoured with a MusiCares Person Of The Year award, which saw her celebrated in a star-studded tribute.

Now the event, which included everyone from Katy Perry to Leon Bridges, is going to be shown on the streaming platform next month.

So when is Dolly Parton's MusiCares tribute released? Find out how and when to watch the show, plus which star performances feature here.

How to watch Dolly Parton's MusiCares tribute. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

When is Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute released?

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute is set for release on 7 April 2021.

How can I watch Dolly Parton's MusiCares Tribute concert in the UK?

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute will be available on Netflix from 7 April 2021.

Who features in Dolly Parton's MusiCares Tribute concert?

The concert features cover performances from the likes of Katy Perry, Shawn Mendes, Yolanda Adams, Willie Nelson, Leon Bridges and her goddaughter Miley Cyrus.

