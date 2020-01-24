DMA'S add new London date to UK gigs to raise money for the Australian bushfire relief

24 January 2020, 17:54 | Updated: 24 January 2020, 18:17

DMA's band image
DMA's band image. Picture: Press

The Silver rockers will play the University of London Union on 5 March to raise funds for Wildlife Victoria.

DMA'S have announced a new London gig to their UK dates.

The gig - which will take place at the University of London on 5 March 2020, will raise funds for Wildlife Victoria's Australian Bushfire Relief Fund.

Tickets go on sale on Monday 27 October from 9am.

VIDEO: What is DMA'S Step Up The Morphine about?

DMA'S will also play the likes of London's O2 Academy Brixton on Friday 6 March and Sound of the City Festival, which takes place on Thursday 9 July at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl.

READ MORE: Foals, DMA'S and The Streets to headline Sounds of the City 2020

Meanwhile, Liam Fray has revealed he's talking with the DMA'S about working on an album together.

The Courteeners frontman discussed his band going off to do "side-projects," and even talked about various things that could be in the works for him specifically.

"The DMA’s lads have asked me to do something," he revealed to the Daily Star. "We’ve spoken about doing more of a dance record together. We haven’t started on it, but that’s in the pipeline."

Speaking about his band - who formed 2006 - the Heavy Jacket singer mused: "We’ve been together for 13 years and I don’t want to just keep doing Courteeners albums and nothing else."

People will have had enough if we do 10 albums in a row!

"The band is brilliant, we all really get on, but we want to stretch our legs a bit by doing side-projects here and there."

Fray and the Aussie trio have been previously linked, with the Silver rockers playing one of the support slots at their homecoming gig in Heaton Park last June.

Speaking to Radio X about the band at time, who he called "adopted Mancs," he gushed: "But DMA’s, man. I mean they don’t need bigging up through me. Everybody knows. They’re legends already and they also know how to party as well."

VIDEO: DMA'S talk pub session with Liam Gallagher and son Gene

