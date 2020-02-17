DJ and Producer Andrew Weatherall dies aged 56

17 February 2020, 14:38 | Updated: 17 February 2020, 15:52

Andrew Weatherall in 2012
Andrew Weatherall in 2012. Picture: Tom Oldham/Shutterstock

The man behind Primal Scream's landmark remix Loaded - among many others - has died in London.

DJ and producer Andrew Weatherall has died, aged 56. He was best known for his work remixing some of the biggest tracks in the late 1980s and early 1990s, including Primal Scream's Loaded and Happy Mondays' Hallelujah.

His management announced today (17 February): "We are deeply sorry to announce that Andrew Weatherall, the noted DJ and musician, passed away in the early hours of this morning, Monday 17th February 2020, at Whipps Cross Hospital, London.

"The cause of death was a pulmonary embolism. He was being treated in hospital but unfortunately the blood clot reached his heart. His death was swift and peaceful. His family and friends are profoundly saddened by his death and are taking time to gather their thoughts."

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh paid tribute to Weatherall, saying: "Absolutely distraught to hear this terrible news. Andrew was a longtime friend, collaborator and one of most talented persons I’ve known. Also one of the nicest. Genius is an overworked term but I’m struggling to think of anything else that defines him."

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans said: "Weatherall was a font of all things amazing when it came to music. I’ll miss his enthusiasm and his ace recommendations", while Andy Bell of Ride and formerly with Oasis noted that the producer was "an absolute titan of music".

The Chemical Brothers' Ed Simons tweeted: "A true inspiration and hero. A lovely funny man. Incredible DJ."

Weatherall - together with fellow DJ Terry Farley - were part of the team behind the Boy's Own fanzine and went on to DJ at the London clubs Shoom and Future, where he met Paul Oakenfold. The pair worked on a remix of Happy Mondays' 1989 single Hallelujah, followed soon after by a version of New Order's No 1 World Cup hit World In Motion.

These mixes brought Weatherall to the attention of Primal Scream, who enlisted him to work his magic on their track I'm Losing More Than I'll Ever Have. The result was Loaded, a track that was responsible for breaking down the barriers between club music and rock.

Weatherall went on to produce the lion's share of the Screamadelica album, with other production and remix credits including My Bloody Valentine, The Orb, Bjork and Saint Etienne, for whom he produced this amazing dub-heavy mix:

Weatherall's other projects include Sabres Of Paradise and Two Lone Swordsmen; he was in demand as a techno DJ and was playing up until his death.

