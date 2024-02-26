Death From Above 1979 announce debut album 20th Anniversary UK tour dates for 2024

Death From Above 1979 at 2022 Festival D'Été Quebec. Picture: Barry Brecheisen/WireImage/Getty

The Canadian duo are celebrating two decades since the release of their You're A Woman, I'm A Machine album.

Death From Above 1979 have announced plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album You're A Woman, I'm A Machine.

The Canadian duo - comprised of bassist Jesse F. Keeler and drummer and vocalist Sebastien Grainger - are set to mark two decades since the release of their debut with tour dates, which will see them visit the UK this y summer

Their string of shows will kick off at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on 15th July and include dates in Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds, Birmingham and Brighton.

See their anniversary tour dates below and find out how to buy tickets.

Death From Above 1979's 2024 UK dates:

15th July 2024 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

16th July 2024 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

17th July 2024 – Glasgow, Galvanizers SWG3

19th July 2024 – O2 Academy Leeds

20th July 2024 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

21st July 2024 – Brighton, Chalk

How to buy tickets to Death from Above's 1979's tour dates:

Tickets go on pre-sale from Wednesday 28th February from 10am GMT, before going on general sale on Friday 1st March at 10am GMT via Ticketmaster.

Death From Above 1979 - Romantic Rights (MTV Version) [Official Video]

Death From Above's 1979's debut album, You're a Woman, I'm a Machine was released on 26th October 2004 and included the singles Black History Month, Blood on our Hands and the lead single and stand out indie club hit Romantic Rights.

The album was followed by three studio releases; The Physical World in 2014, Outrage! Is Now in 2017 and Is 4 Lovers in 2021.