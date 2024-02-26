Death From Above 1979 announce debut album 20th Anniversary UK tour dates for 2024

On Air Now
26 February 2024, 17:43 | Updated: 26 February 2024, 17:45
The Canadian duo are celebrating two decades since the release of their You're A Woman, I'm A Machine album.
Death From Above 1979 have announced plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album You're A Woman, I'm A Machine.
The Canadian duo - comprised of bassist Jesse F. Keeler and drummer and vocalist Sebastien Grainger - are set to mark two decades since the release of their debut with tour dates, which will see them visit the UK this y summer
Their string of shows will kick off at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on 15th July and include dates in Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds, Birmingham and Brighton.
Death From Above's 1979's debut album, You're a Woman, I'm a Machine was released on 26th October 2004 and included the singles Black History Month, Blood on our Hands and the lead single and stand out indie club hit Romantic Rights.
The album was followed by three studio releases; The Physical World in 2014, Outrage! Is Now in 2017 and Is 4 Lovers in 2021.