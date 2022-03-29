Concert For Ukraine: Watch Manic Street Preachers, Snow Patrol & more at charity show

Manic Street Preachers, Nile Rodgers and Snow Patrol at the Concert For Ukraine on 29th March. Picture: Joe Maher/John Phillips/Disasters Emergency Committee/Getty Images for Livewire Pictures Ltd

The stars came together for a special evening dedicated to raising money for DEC's humanitarian appeal in Ukraine. Find out who performed and how you can still donate.

The special fundraiser Concert For Ukraine took place this evening (29th March), featuring performances by Manic Street Preachers, Snow Patrol, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Tom Odell and many more.

The two-hour fundraiser event - which also featured Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Anne Marie, Emeli Sandé, Gregory Porter and Becky Hill - was screened live by ITV and STV, with a special programme broadcast across the Heart and Capital networks.

Capital Breakfast host Roman Kemp, Capital FM’s Marvin Humes and Heart’s Emma Bunton hosted the show, which took place at the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham.

The unique show intended to spread a message of hope and support, and most importantly, added an incredible £12.2 million to the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

What a specular opening to The Concert For Ukraine! A beautiful rendition of ‘Run’ by Snow Patrol. Watch now on ITV Hub #ConcertForUkraine Posted by ITV on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

The show opened with Snow Patrol performing a moving rendition of their classic single Run, while Tom Odell performed the unofficial anthem of Ukraine, Another Love.

Odell said of the event: “I guess I’ve been asked because I feel like I have a particular connection to it. When they asked me, I just got back from Bucharest and played a concert in the station where the refugees where arriving. Another Love is nearly 10 years old now and after a while, when you put songs out, you lose sort of ownership of them in a nice way. They become owned by everyone and people have different meanings for them..."

He added: “I really love that country so it was particularly shocking to see some of those first bombs fall and to remember the people that I’ve met there. I just really, really feel for those people who have been caught up in it”.

Tom Odell performing live at The Concert for Ukraine. To donate, check the link here 👉 https://radio-x.co/3Nv5orX #ConcertForUkraine Posted by Radio X on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Manic Street Preachers performed their Number 1 hit If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next, a song that tells the story of Welsh citizens fighting in the Spanish Civil War in the 1930s.

Manic Street Preachers play an emotional rendition of 'If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next' at the Concert For Ukraine. For info on how to donate, go here 👉 https://radio-x.co/3Nv5orX Posted by Radio X on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Ukranian singer Jamala performed her Eurovision winning song 1944, which tells the story of her her great-grandmother, who had to leave the country during the Second World War.

Jamala during a Concert for Ukraine at Resorts World Arena on March 29, 2022 in Birmingham, England. Picture: John Phillips/Disasters Emergency Committee/Getty Images for Livewire Pictures Ltd)

Conductor of The Kingdom Choir, Karen Gibson MBE and Nile Rodgers pose backstage ahead of Concert for Ukraine at Resorts World Arena on March 29, 2022 in Birmingham. Picture: Tristan Fewings/Disasters Emergency Committee/Getty Images for Livewire Pictures Ltd

Nile Rodgers & Chic closed the show with a message of positivity - a medley of the disco hits Everybody Dance and We Are Family, the Sister Sledge classic.

Speaking ahead of the show, music legend Rodgers said: “It’s funny, tonight when I decided to play, I chose two songs that I wrote 45 years ago and those two songs are totally relevant today.

“I’m gonna do Everybody Dance, which I wanna to try and get the crowd hugging and loving each other and then I’m gonna do We Are Family, because that’s what I believe that we are all family in this world.”

Asked why he thinks music has the ability to bring people together, he said: “You know, when music is playing, it somehow just makes you magically forget your problems.

“Even the lyrics to Everybody Dance, it says: ‘Music never let’s you down/Puts a smile on your face/Anytime any place/Dancing helps relieve the pain/Soothes your mind/Makes you happy again…

“You know, it works like that. It takes you to place magically and instantly.”

Concert For Ukraine 29th March 2022 setlist:

Snow Patrol - Run

Emeli Sande - Brighter Days

Tom Odell - Another Love

Anne Marie - Beautiful

Jamala - 1944

Manic Street Preachers - If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next

Becky Hill - You Got The Love (Candi Staton and The Source cover)

The Kingdom Choir - Stand By Me

Ed Sheeran - Perfect

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Camilla Cabello - Fix You (Coldplay cover)

Nicola Benedetti and the violin ensemble - Verbovaya Doshchechka

Gregory Porter and The Kingdom Choir - Revival

Paloma Faith - Only Love Can Hurt Like This

Nile Rodgers & Chic - Everybody Dance

Nile Rodgers & Chic - We Are Family

All sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast of the event will be donated by ITV to the DEC appeal. You can still donate to the appeal - here's how.

How To Donate to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal

Online: dec.org.uk

Phone: 0370 60 60 900

SMS: To donate £10 text ‘CRISIS’ to 70150. Texts cost £10 plus the standard network charge and the whole £10 goes to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. You must be 16 or over and please ask the bill payer's permission. For full terms and conditions and more information go to www.dec.org.uk

Or donate over the counter at any high street bank or post office or send a cheque by post to Post: DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, PO Box 999, London EC3A 3AA.

The DEC brings together 15 leading UK aid charities at times of crisis overseas to raise funds quickly and efficiently. Thirteen of the DEC’s 15 members are either responding or planning to respond in Ukraine or in neighbouring countries and will receive funds from this appeal.

Some may work through trusted local partners. They are Action Against Hunger, ActionAid UK, Age International, British Red Cross, CAFOD, CARE International UK, Christian Aid, Concern Worldwide UK, International Rescue Committee UK, Oxfam GB, Plan International UK, Save the Children UK and World Vision UK.