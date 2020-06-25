Close Up, Blood Records & friends release charity vinyl What's Going On?

The likes of Peace, Gengahr, Connie Constance and Little Comets, feature on the LP, which seeks to raise funds for music venues and mental health outfits.

A new charity vinyl has been released to help raise funds for a good cause.

CloseUp promotions and Blood Records have joined forces for What's Going On? - a new vinyl compilation featuring the likes of Peace, Genaghr, Little Comets and more.

The limited edition record, which is available to buy now, seeks to raise funds for both the Music Venue Trust's Save Our Venues campaign and the musically-aligned BAME-supporting mental health outfits via L;FE.

A statement explains: "This is a cause dear to us, and to the artists, promoters, managers and agents that make Britain’s musical life so rich and vigorous. Closures will cause obvious immediate problems for individual members of staff, from venue managers, to sound techs, bar managers & more. They will also create a cultural void, remove opportunity and life from the grassroots up in towns across the UK, for years to come. We simply cannot sit back and allow this to happen. The incredibly generous acts on ‘What’s Going On?’ have worked and performed in these venues & will, we hope, continue to do so. We recognise the gravity of the situation, and so do they."

It adds: "Mental health, especially at this time, cannot be ignored. As the events sector still lacks clear answers & timelines, all aforementioned members of the industry face continued uncertainty, including ourselves. L;FE is an outfit that gives to many mid-level mental health charities, essentially donating ideas & funding to the absolute front line of the battle against mental distress. Often music-related, and championed by George Godfrey at Radio X, it’s a cause deserving of the utmost support. We’ll be donating to a BAME supporting charity for this, recognising our duty of ally-ship with the BLM movement."

See the tracklist for What's Going On?

PEACE - From Under Liquid Glass (Live at Symphony Hall)

FLYTE - Room With A View (Demo)

whenyoung - Never Let Go (Video Blue Remix)

Little Comets - Lost Time (Demo)

Connie Constance - Gran Torino

Abbie Ozard - Clouds

Sad Boys Club - Murderwood

Gengahr - Broken Wings (Demo)

The Night Cafe - Thinking

Jerry Williams - Jeane (The Smiths, Cover)

Marsicans - Can I Stay Here Forever (Pt. 1)

JAWS - Untitled