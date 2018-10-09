Chris Cornell Statue Unveiled In Seattle

Chris Cornell statue in Seattle. Picture: Mat Hayward/Getty Images

The late Soundgarden hero has been honoured in his hometown.

A statue of Chris Cornell has been unveiled in Seattle as a permanent memorial to the late Soundgarden frontman, who took his own life last year.

Rolling Stone reports that his wife Vicky dedicated the memorial and was accompanied at the ceremony by their children Lily, Toni and Christopher.

The kids of #ChrisCornell unveil his statue that will now forever stand in his memory in #Seattle. #KOMONews #MoPOP pic.twitter.com/aV1ha2Dc4Y — Kara Kostanich (@KaraKostanich) October 8, 2018

She said of the statue: “It’s a reflection of his light, a light that shone through his music and touched millions.

“A light that he used to illuminate our lives, and a light that will continue to inspire those in the future.

“This statue represents that light — a beautiful, powerful, incomparable presence in a hometown worthy of someone as special as Chris.”

Also present at the ceremony were Cornell’s Soundgarden bandmates Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd.

Ben Shepherd of Soundgarden, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam, Trevor Neilson, Kim Thayil, Vicky Cornell, Matt Cameron and Bill Hilf attend the public unveiling of a statue of singer Chris Cornell on October 7, 2018 in Seattle. Picture: Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Cornell, who was also frontman with the acclaimed Audioslave, was found dead in a hotel room following a Soungarden show in Detroit on 18 May 2017.

“We’re just still taking our time and giving ourselves space to process everything,” Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron told Rolling Stone. “We would certainly love to try to continue to do something, figure out something to do together.”