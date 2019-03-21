Chester Bennington's mother shares last photo with Linkin Park frontman

Linkin Park's late frontman Chester Bennington. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty Images

The mother of the late Linkin Park frontman and his wife Talinda shared tributes to him on what would have been his 43rd birthday.

Chester Bennington's mother paid tribute to him by sharing a photo of the last time she saw him.

This Wednesday (20 March) marked what would have been the 43rd Birthday of the Linkin Park frontman, who tragically lost his life to suicide in 2017.

Taking to Twitter, his mother Susan Eubanks wrote: "The last time I saw my beautiful boy! Happy Birthday to the best thing that ever arrived on the first day of spring! I love you and miss you so much!!"

See the heartbreaking image of the Linkin Park frontman with his mother here:

The last time I saw my beautiful boy! Happy Birthday to the best thing that ever arrived on the first day of spring! I love you and miss you so much!! 💔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/lbYBV9RgH2 — Susan Eubanks (@susan_eubanks5) March 20, 2019

On the same day she wrote on Twitter: "It has been a very long time since I posted anything but in light of My son’s birthday - I just want to tell you all that I am OK and miss my boy so very much! Hoping you are all well and I love you all! Chester would want us to celebrate his birthday!"

Chester Bennington's wife Talinda also shared a photo of Bennington dancing with his daughter, writing: "Happy birthday!You made the world brighter from the moment you were born. You gave me the world w/your love &children.For that,I can never repay you.I pray you are dancing in Heaven.The kids &I are privately celebrating you today by doing your fav family activities".

Happy birthday!You made the world brighter from the moment you were https://t.co/SM7kcIhBn1 gave me the world w/your love &children.For that,I can never repay you.I pray you are dancing in Heaven.The kids &I are privately celebrating you today by doing your fav family activities pic.twitter.com/cQ7EmD9CAR — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) March 20, 2019

READ MORE: Linkin Park and fans lead tributes to mark what would have been his 43rd Birthday

Linkin Park also wished their late frontman a happy birthday, with co-founding member Mike Shinoda writing: "Happy Birthday Chester. Miss you so much, buddy".

Happy Birthday Chester. Miss you so much, buddy.



❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥



What are you going to do to #MakeChesterProud today, Linkin Park fans? — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) March 20, 2019

Watch Linkin Park's video of Chester Bennington singing in their dressing room:

HEADS TOGETHER

Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives.

Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.

One of their partners is the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), an award-winning charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK. In 2015, 75% of all UK suicides were male.

CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website.

www.thecalmzone.net

NATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58

LONDON: 0808 802 58 58

Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.

For more on Heads Together, see www.headstogether.org.uk

Worried about someone?

Click here:

https://www.thecalmzone.net/help/worried-about-someone/