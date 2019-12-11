Chester Bennington's former band Grey Daze to release album in his honour

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Rock In Rio USA 2015. Picture: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The Linkin Park frontman's former band are releasing an album of unheard material in the late rocker's honour and plotting a potential reunion show.

Chester Bennington's former band Grey Daze are releasing an album in the late rocker's honour.

The frontman of Linkin Park sadly lost his life to suicide on 20 July 2017, aged just 41 years old.

Before the In The End rocker became the frontman of the nu-metal band, he was in the Phoenix post-grunge band from 1993.

Now, it has been revealed that his former band will be joining forces with Bennington's son Jaime (23) to release his previously unheard tracks.

Bennington's widow Talinda took to Twitter to share the news, writing: "One of Chester's greatest gifts was music. The only thing he took more pride in was being a father to his children. Given how much he cared, he wanted fans to hear everything he did, and his musical journey started with Grey Daze."

See her full statement below:

Talinda - who also had Tyler, 13, and eight-year-old twins Lilly and Lila, with the rocker, hopes they can "continue to tell his story and connect with his fans" by releasing the tracks as a tribute.

She continued: "When Chester passed away, Grey Daze's reunion seemed like an afterthought to everyone involved, they were suffering, I was suffering, and there were way too many emotions to work through before we could even think about what would happen to that project.

"Once the clouds lifted a bit, once we could focus on what Chester would want us to do, we looked for a way to continue what Chester was working on, the things he was proud of and wanted to share with his fans.

"The Grey Daze project is one of the way we can continue to tell Chester's story and connect with his fans."

The new Grey Daze album - which follows 1997's No Sun Today and their 1994 debut Wake Me - will be released via Chester's wife's 320 Changes Direction foundation, setup to "shine a light on mental health".

The band are also hoping to perform a 20th anniversary reunion show.

A message on the band's Facebook page read: "Chester would have been so very proud of his Son Jaime Bennington. We had Jaime sing along with his father last night at NRG Recording Studios and his voice is great! Sounds a lot like his father and we were all very proud to be a part of it."

However, the band wished to make it clear that his son didn't take over full vocals for the rocker on the record, but rather only sings "with his father on 1 track on the upcoming album".

The rocker's Dead By Sunrise bandmate Ryan Scuck, P.O.D.'s Marcos Curiel and Chris Traynor from Bush have also contributed to the recording.

A release date is yet to be announced.

