Brendon Urie of Panic At The Disco becomes a father

Brendon Urie and his wife Sarah Orzechowski in Los Angeles, February 2017. Picture: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Panic! At The Disco frontman says the band are ending so he can spend more time with his family...

Brendon Urie has become a father for the first time.

The Panic! At The Disco frontman - who announced last month that the band is coming to an end after the upcoming UK and European tour - has welcomed his first baby with wife Sarah Orzechowski, whom he married in 2023.

PEOPLE magazine and other outlets have reported the couple have become parents, but no further details have been revealed.

The news comes after Brendon revealed he and Sarah were expecting their first baby, and he announced plans to end Panic! At The Disco so he could focus on being a dad.

He wrote in a lengthy Instagram post: "Well, it’s been a hell of a journey…

"Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way."

"But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon!

"The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure.

"That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more."

Urie thanked fans for their "immense support", and admitted he couldn't find the right words to describe how "how much it has meant" to him and the band.

He continued: "I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us.

"Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you.

"I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the UK for one last run together.

"I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing. Brendon"

Panic! at The Disco's final live show will be at the AO Arena in Manchester on 10th March.

Panic! At The Disco UK Tour Dates 2023