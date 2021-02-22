Boris Johnson unveils roadmap to end lockdown and return of gigs

Fans watch Sam Fender at his socially distanced gig in Newcastle last year. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Archive/PA Images

The Prime Minister has issued a four-step plan to return the country to normal, which could see the return of outdoor concerts by May.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed his "roadmap" out of lockdown, which aims to get life in England back to normal as possible by July.

This includes the return of sporting and other socially-distanced outdoor events by May, with restrictions lifted on indoor events likely to take place by the end of June.

Any relaxations will be based on four tests, with the Government looking at the data at each stage before unlocking any further.

The easing of restrictions will be subject to review and depend on the success of the vaccine rollout, evidence of the vaccine's efficacy, plus any threats from new variants and infection rates.

Pubs and restaurants will be allowed to open outdoors by step 2, which is no earlier than 12 April, with hairdressers will also be allowed to open by the same date.

Indoor hospitality will be allowed to open by Step 3 which is no earlier than 17 May, without any requirement for a substantial meal to be served alongside alcohol, and no curfew. Table service will remain.

This final step will remove all legal limits on social contact, allowing people to meet indoors, allowing nightclubs and theatres allowed to reopen.

The government has published full details of the roadmap out of lockdown at https://www.gov.uk/

The Prime Minister added that the success of the vaccine rollout means “the end really is in sight” and that spring and summer will be “incomparably better” than the present situation.