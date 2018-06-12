Ben Howard Announces 2018/19 UK Tour Dates

Ben Howard. Picture: Press

The singer-songwriter will take his critically acclaimed Noonday Dream album on the road, with further dates this winter.

Ben Howard has announced details of a winter headline UK tour.

The Only Love singer will take his third album, Noonday Dream, across Britain with shows in Glasgow, Cardiff and Manchester in December, and two nights at London O2 Academy Brixton in January 2019.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 15th June via benhowardmusic.co.uk

This week will see the singer-songwriter take his top 4 album out live across the UK for his first headline shows on British shores since April 2015, before continuing on to Australia, Japan, Canada and the US.

Noonage Dream follows Ben Howard's successful 2011 Every Kingdom debut, and its 2014 follow-up, I Forget Where We Are.

Watch the video for Nica Libres At Dusk here:

See Ben Howard's full 2018/19 UK Tour dates:

13 June – Eventim Apollo, London - SOLD OUT

14 June – Eventim Apollo, London - SOLD OUT

28 June – Playhouse, Edinburgh - SOLD OUT

29 June – Albert Hall, Manchester - SOLD OUT

30 June – The Eden Sessions, Cornwall - SOLD OUT

1 September – Stradbally, Electric Picnic

*NEW DATES*

7 December - Hydro Arena, Glasgow

8 December – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

10 December – O2 Apollo, Manchester

11 December – O2 Apollo, Manchester

16 January 2019 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

17 January 2019 – O2 Academy Brixton, London