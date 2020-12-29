Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil talks about the impact of grief and bereavement

The Biffy Clyro frontman has teamed up with Radio X and CALM to discuss grief and share some of the tools and resources available.

Simon Neil has featured on the Radio X Mental Health Tool Kit with CALM to talk about grief and bereavement, a topic which has never been more relevant during Christmas and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Radio X has teamed up with the Campaign Against Living Miserably to bring you a series of short podcasts to help with advice about mental health and this latest with the Biffy Clyro frontman tackles grief in its many forms.

In this podcast episode, the Scottish rocker talks about ways in which many are affected by the death of a family member, friend, loved one or pet, but also how many experience grief at the loss of a home, way of life or the breakdown of a relationship.

Each host on Radio X Mental Health Tool Kit with CALM explores an area of mental health, guiding listeners through the advice, support and expertise offered by CALM, with some reflecting on their own personal experiences.

Comedian and voice of Love Island Iain Stirling opens up about anxiety, SAS Who Dares Wins star Jason Fox talks depression and comedian Nish Kumar covers financial stress.

Podcaster, comedian and host of Sunday mornings on Radio X, Ed Gamble, has presented an episode entitled Your Mental Health, speaking about how listeners might be feeling and exploring ways they can seek help from other resources available.

