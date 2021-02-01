Arlo Parks announces new 2021 gigs and biggest headline show to date

Arlo Parks. Picture: Press/Alex Kurunis

By Jenny Mensah

The singer-songwriter has announced new live dates for 2021 to support her debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams. Find out more here.

Arlo Parks has announced three live shows for 2021- one of which will be her biggest headline show to date.

The London singer-songwriter - who just released her debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams, last week - confirmed the gigs in November will include a show at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire.

The dates will also see her at SWX Bristol on 1 November and the Academy 2 in Manchester on 9 November.

The Hurt singer announced the news on social media this morning (1 February), writing: "Heyo angels - I’m playing 3 more shows in London, Manchester and Bristol this November, including Shepherd’s Bush Empire!! It’s the biggest venue I’ve ever played and it’s where I saw my first gig ever - I’M SO EXCITED!"

She added: "I know times are strange but I hope this will be something special to look forward to. Appreciate you all n can’t wait to see your faces."

Heyo angels - I’m playing 3 more shows in London, Manchester and Bristol this November, including Shepherd’s Bush Empire!! It’s the biggest venue I’ve ever played and it’s where I saw my first gig ever - I’M SO EXCITED! 💞 pic.twitter.com/TBiiXqgscg — Arlo Parks (@arloparks) February 1, 2021

Fans can access as special ticket presale by buying her debut album from Arlo Parks' official store.

The Caroline singer has also dropped a deluxe version of her album, which features live Lo Fi Lounge recordings of songs that were originally broadcast on On Air and No Merci streaming platforms last year.

All profits of the deluxe version will go towards the Music Venue Trust's #SaveOurVenues.

See Arlo Parks' newly announced live dates for 2021:

1 November 2021: SWX - Bristol

4 November 2021: Academy 2 - Manchester

9 November 2021: O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire - London

Listen to Arlo Parks' debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams here: