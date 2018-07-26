Arctic Monkeys, Florence, Noel Gallagher For Mercury Prize 2018

Wolf Alice's Ellie Rowsell, Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner, Florence + The Machine's Florence Welch & Noel Gallagher. Picture: Mike Windle/Mark Metcalfe/ANGELA WEISS/OSE MANUEL RIBEIRO/AFPGetty Images

Alex Turner and co's album has been recognised alongside Florence + The Machine, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Wolf Alice.

The Hyundai Mercury Prize Albums of the Year nominations have been announced.

The shortlist - made up of 12 records chosen by an independent judging panel - includes Arctic Monkeys' Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, Florence + The Machine's High As Hope, Wolf Alice's Visions Of A Life and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' Who Built The Moon?

Also on the list are the likes of Everything Everything's A Fever Dream album, Lily Allen's No Shame album and Nadine Shah's Holiday Destination LP.

The judges said of the news: “This year’s Hyundai Mercury Prize celebrates albums by musicians at all stages of their careers, but with a shared belief in the importance of music for navigating life’s challenges – whether personal or political, falling in or out of love, growing up or looking back, angry or ecstatic.

"The music here is funny and inspiring, smart and moving. Twelve amazing albums!”

See the 12 shortlisted acts here:

Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

Everything Everything – A Fever Dream

Everything is Recorded – Everything is Recorded

Florence + The Machine – High as Hope

Jorja Smith – Lost & Found

King Krule – The Ooz

Lily Allen – No Shame

Nadine Shah – Holiday Destination

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Who Built the Moon?

Novelist – Novelist Guy

Sons of Kemet – Your Queen is a Reptile

Wolf Alice – Visions of a Life

