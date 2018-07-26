Arctic Monkeys, Florence, Noel Gallagher For Mercury Prize 2018
Alex Turner and co's album has been recognised alongside Florence + The Machine, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Wolf Alice.
The Hyundai Mercury Prize Albums of the Year nominations have been announced.
The shortlist - made up of 12 records chosen by an independent judging panel - includes Arctic Monkeys' Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, Florence + The Machine's High As Hope, Wolf Alice's Visions Of A Life and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' Who Built The Moon?
Also on the list are the likes of Everything Everything's A Fever Dream album, Lily Allen's No Shame album and Nadine Shah's Holiday Destination LP.
A Huge congrats to our 2018 @Hyundai_UK #MercuryPrize Shortlist! @ArcticMonkeys, @E_E_, Everything Is Recorded / @loppylugsOG, @flo_tweet, @JorjaSmith, @KingKruleST, @lilyallen, @nadineshah, @NoelGallagher, @Novelist, @sonsofkemet and @wolfalicemusic #HyundaiMercuryPrize pic.twitter.com/RaFg7RmUWi— Mercury Prize (@MercuryPrize) July 26, 2018
The judges said of the news: “This year’s Hyundai Mercury Prize celebrates albums by musicians at all stages of their careers, but with a shared belief in the importance of music for navigating life’s challenges – whether personal or political, falling in or out of love, growing up or looking back, angry or ecstatic.
"The music here is funny and inspiring, smart and moving. Twelve amazing albums!”
See the 12 shortlisted acts here:
Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
Everything Everything – A Fever Dream
Everything is Recorded – Everything is Recorded
Florence + The Machine – High as Hope
Jorja Smith – Lost & Found
King Krule – The Ooz
Lily Allen – No Shame
Nadine Shah – Holiday Destination
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Who Built the Moon?
Novelist – Novelist Guy
Sons of Kemet – Your Queen is a Reptile
Wolf Alice – Visions of a Life
