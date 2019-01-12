Arctic Monkeys, Florence and The 1975 nominated for BRIT Awards 2019

Arctic Monkeys. Picture: Press/Zackery Michael

The full list of nominees for this year’s award ceremony have been announced…

Arctic Monkeys, Florence + The Machine and The 1975 have all been nominated for this year’s BRIT Awards.

Female solo artists Dua Lipa and Anne-Marie lead the way ahead of next month's ceremony after picking up four nominations each. George Ezra and Jorja Smith were just behind them with three nods.

And there were two nominations each for Calvin Harris, The 1975, Little Mix, Tom Walker, Jess Glynne, Rita Ora, Clean Bandit, Florence + The Machine and Rudimental.

Anne-Marie is up for British female, British single and British artist video of the year, both for 2002, and British album of the year for her debut offering Speak Your Mind. She found fame after featuring on Clean Bandit's Rockabye alongside Sean Paul.

Dua Lipa has two nominations each in the British single and British artist video categories for her own track IDGAF and the Calvin Harris collaboration One Kiss.

Meanwhile, Jorja Smith, one of the UK's biggest breakthrough artists of last year, is nominated for British female, British breakthrough and British album of the year for Lost And Found.

The ceremony, hosted by Jack Whitehall, takes place on 20 February at The O2 Arena in London.

Here is the full list of nominees:

British male solo artist

Sam Smith

Craig David

Aphex Twin

Giggs

George Ezra

British female solo artist

Florence and The Machine

Jorja Smith

Anne-Marie

Lily Allen

Jess Glynne

British single

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa - One Kiss

George Ezra - Shotgun

Rudimental ft Macklemore, Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen - These Days

Dua Lipa - IDGAF

Anne-Marie - 2002

Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - Solo

Sigala ft Paloma Faith - Lullaby

Ramz - Barking

Jess Glynne - I'll Be There

Tom Walker - Leave A Light On

British group

Arctic Monkeys

Gorillaz

The 1975

Little Mix

Years & Years

British breakthrough act

Mabel

IDLES

Ella Mai

Tom Walker

Jorja Smith

British album

Jorja Smith - Lost And Found

The 1975 - A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships

Florence And The Machine - High As Hope

Anne-Marie - Speak Your Mind

George Ezra - Staying At Tamara's

British artist video of the year

Anne-Marie - 2002

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa - One Kiss

Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - Solo

Dua Lipa - IDGAF

Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen - Breathe

Jonas Blue ft Jack & Jack - Rise

Liam Payne and Rita Ora - For You (50 Shades Free)

Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj - Woman Like Me

Rita Ora - Let You Love Me

Rudimental ft Macklemore, Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen - These Days

International male

Drake

Eminem

Kamasi Washington

Shawn Mendes

Travis Scott

International female

Cardi B

Camila Cabello

Christine And The Queens

Ariana Grande

Janelle Monae

International group

The Carters

First Aid Kit

Brockhampton

Nile Rodgers and CHIC

21 Pilots

(c) Sky News 2019

