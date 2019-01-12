Arctic Monkeys, Florence and The 1975 nominated for BRIT Awards 2019
12 January 2019, 21:45
The full list of nominees for this year’s award ceremony have been announced…
Arctic Monkeys, Florence + The Machine and The 1975 have all been nominated for this year’s BRIT Awards.
Female solo artists Dua Lipa and Anne-Marie lead the way ahead of next month's ceremony after picking up four nominations each. George Ezra and Jorja Smith were just behind them with three nods.
And there were two nominations each for Calvin Harris, The 1975, Little Mix, Tom Walker, Jess Glynne, Rita Ora, Clean Bandit, Florence + The Machine and Rudimental.
Anne-Marie is up for British female, British single and British artist video of the year, both for 2002, and British album of the year for her debut offering Speak Your Mind. She found fame after featuring on Clean Bandit's Rockabye alongside Sean Paul.
Dua Lipa has two nominations each in the British single and British artist video categories for her own track IDGAF and the Calvin Harris collaboration One Kiss.
Meanwhile, Jorja Smith, one of the UK's biggest breakthrough artists of last year, is nominated for British female, British breakthrough and British album of the year for Lost And Found.
The ceremony, hosted by Jack Whitehall, takes place on 20 February at The O2 Arena in London.
Here is the full list of nominees:
British male solo artist
Sam Smith
Craig David
Aphex Twin
Giggs
George Ezra
British female solo artist
Florence and The Machine
Jorja Smith
Anne-Marie
Lily Allen
Jess Glynne
British single
Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa - One Kiss
George Ezra - Shotgun
Rudimental ft Macklemore, Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen - These Days
Dua Lipa - IDGAF
Anne-Marie - 2002
Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - Solo
Sigala ft Paloma Faith - Lullaby
Ramz - Barking
Jess Glynne - I'll Be There
Tom Walker - Leave A Light On
British group
Arctic Monkeys
Gorillaz
The 1975
Little Mix
Years & Years
British breakthrough act
Mabel
IDLES
Ella Mai
Tom Walker
Jorja Smith
British album
Jorja Smith - Lost And Found
The 1975 - A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
Florence And The Machine - High As Hope
Anne-Marie - Speak Your Mind
George Ezra - Staying At Tamara's
British artist video of the year
Anne-Marie - 2002
Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa - One Kiss
Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - Solo
Dua Lipa - IDGAF
Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen - Breathe
Jonas Blue ft Jack & Jack - Rise
Liam Payne and Rita Ora - For You (50 Shades Free)
Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj - Woman Like Me
Rita Ora - Let You Love Me
Rudimental ft Macklemore, Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen - These Days
International male
Drake
Eminem
Kamasi Washington
Shawn Mendes
Travis Scott
International female
Cardi B
Camila Cabello
Christine And The Queens
Ariana Grande
Janelle Monae
International group
The Carters
First Aid Kit
Brockhampton
Nile Rodgers and CHIC
21 Pilots
(c) Sky News 2019
