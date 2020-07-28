Arcade Fire, The Cure & more for Lollapalooza online festival

The 2020 event may have been cancelled - but you'll be able to watch classic performances this weekend.

Lollapalooza festival - which was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic - is to return as a huge virtual event on YouTube this weekend.

Lolla2020 is to take place over the same days that the festival was due to be held - Thursday 30 July to Sunday 2 August and the charity event will feature archive footage and some brand new live performances.

Metallica, Tenacious D, Paul McCartney, Arcade Fire The Cure, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, LCD Soundsystem, Ellie Goulding, Lorde, Alabama Shakes, Fontaines DC, Imagine Dragons, Josh Homme, OutKast and many more will be featured. There will also be the first public live performance from Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell's Porno For Pyros in over two decades.

Also taking place across the weekend will be an orchestral performance featuring Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and a David Bowie tribute with the legend's longtime pianist Mike Garson.

The full schedule is expected to be released on Wednesday (29 July) and the action will kick off at 11pm (BST) on Thursday on www.youtube.com/lollapalooza.