Arcade Fire, The Cure & more for Lollapalooza online festival

28 July 2020, 10:53 | Updated: 28 July 2020, 10:55

Arcade Fire and The Cure performing live
Arcade Fire and The Cure performing live. Picture: Daniel DeSlover/Kommersant Photo Agency/SIPA USA/PA Images

The 2020 event may have been cancelled - but you'll be able to watch classic performances this weekend.

Lollapalooza festival - which was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic - is to return as a huge virtual event on YouTube this weekend.

Lolla2020 is to take place over the same days that the festival was due to be held - Thursday 30 July to Sunday 2 August and the charity event will feature archive footage and some brand new live performances.

Metallica, Tenacious D, Paul McCartney, Arcade Fire The Cure, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, LCD Soundsystem, Ellie Goulding, Lorde, Alabama Shakes, Fontaines DC, Imagine Dragons, Josh Homme, OutKast and many more will be featured. There will also be the first public live performance from Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell's Porno For Pyros in over two decades.

Also taking place across the weekend will be an orchestral performance featuring Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and a David Bowie tribute with the legend's longtime pianist Mike Garson.

The full schedule is expected to be released on Wednesday (29 July) and the action will kick off at 11pm (BST) on Thursday on www.youtube.com/lollapalooza.

Latest On Radio X

Declam Mckenna 2020

See Declan McKenna on his 2021 Zeros UK Tour dates

Tickets

Smashing Pumpkins - Siamese Dream cover

What do the kids on the cover of Siamese Dream look like now?

Smashing Pumpkins

Denise Johnson with Bobby Gillespie in 1994

Primal Scream vocalist Denise Johnson dies

Primal Scream

Eddie Vedder performing with Pearl Jam in Amsterdam in 1992

The 10 best Grunge albums

Features

Biffy Clyro 2020

Biffy Clyro postpone 2020 live dates

Biffy Clyro

Doves 2020

Doves announce UK tour for 2021

Latest Videos

Matthew Crosby and Elis James play Betabet on Radio X

WATCH: Matthew Crosby plays Betabet with Elis James

Dominic Byrne tries on a mask made by a listener on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: Has Dom FINALLY found a mask for his floppy ears on The Chris Moyles Show?
Bill & Ted Face the Music movie poster

Bill & Ted Face the Music latest trailer revealed: When is it released?
Chris Moyles talks to friend of the show Clinton Baptiste

WATCH: Clinton Baptiste calls into The Chris Moyles Show