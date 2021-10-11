Alanis Morissette postpones UK and Europe dates

Alanis Morissette in February 2020. Picture: DPA Picture Alliance/Alamy Stock Photo

The musician's Jagged Little Pill anniversary shows have been rescheduled again.

Alanis Morissette has postponed her 2021 UK and European tour dates.

The shows had previously been rescheduled to this tumn after being pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the musician has now confirmed they have been postponed once again due to coronavirus restrictions.

New dates for the gigs - which were set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Morissette's acclaimed 1995 album Jagged Little Pill - are yet to be confirmed.

Alanis posted on Twitter: "Europe & UK missing you so much. Travelling overseas from country to country is becoming increasingly challenging with three kids during a time like no other on this beautiful planet.

"I know things will shift - but for this moment - I am heartbroken to say that we have to postpone the upcoming UK and Europe shows in October and November 2021."

Alanis urged her fans to "stay tuned" for the new dates and says that tickets purchased for this year's shows will remain valid.

She added: "Please hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new ones. I can’t wait to see you each as soon as we possibly can (sic)"

Meanwhile, Alanis previously confessed that she didn't want the single Ironic on the Jagged Little Pill album, although the track went on to be her biggest hit.

The 47-year-old star admitted: "You know, I didn't even want that song on the record.

"I remember a lot of people going, 'Please, please, please.' That was one of the first songs Glen Ballard and I wrote, almost like a demo.

"But people wound up liking the melody, and I wasn't that precious about it. I came to realise later that perhaps I should have been. Whoops!"