Air to perform Moon Safari in full in 2024 UK & European dates

Air will tour their Moon Safari album next year. Picture: Willy Huvey

The French duo will perform their seminal debut album next year. Find out if you can buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Air have shared their plans to tour their Moon Safari album.

The French duo are celebrating 25 years since the release of their classic debut album, with 'One Night Only' experiences in spring next year.

The performances will mark the first time that the duo have performed the 1998 album - which included the singles Sexy Boy, All I Need and Kelly Watch The Stars, live.

The European dates will also culminate in a night at London's Coliseum on 24th March 2024.

Tickets for the London show are on sale now, and all remaining dates can be founds here.

✨ON SALE NOW✨



In 2024, french duo AIR will perform their landmark 1998 album “Moon Safari” live for the first time ever – experience it next March at the London Coliseum.



🎟️Get your tickets >> https://t.co/Wc5HWkcpzT pic.twitter.com/ZH27jmL8i2 — ticketmasteruk (@TicketmasterUK) November 17, 2023

Air's 2024 Moon Safari Tour dates:

24th February 2024 – Anitgel @ Victoria Hall, Geneva, Switzerland

25th February 2024 – Fabrique, Milan, Italy

27th February 2024 – Wiener Konzerthaus, Vienna, Austria

29th February 2024 – De Roma, Antwerp, Belgium

2nd March 2024 – Theater Des Westen, Berlin, Germany

7th March 2024 – L’olympia, Paris, France

8th March 2024– Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

24th March – London Coliseum, London, UK

“We were a duo doing some electronic thing, dreaming of selling 10,000 copies and being recognised by other musicians as cool,” said Jean-Benoît Dunckel of the record in a press release. “Then suddenly, we met the world.”