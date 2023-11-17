Air to perform Moon Safari in full in 2024 UK & European dates

17 November 2023, 13:28

Air will tour their Moon Safari album next year
Air will tour their Moon Safari album next year. Picture: Willy Huvey

The French duo will perform their seminal debut album next year. Find out if you can buy tickets.

Air have shared their plans to tour their Moon Safari album.

The French duo are celebrating 25 years since the release of their classic debut album, with 'One Night Only' experiences in spring next year.

The performances will mark the first time that the duo have performed the 1998 album - which included the singles Sexy Boy, All I Need and Kelly Watch The Stars, live.

The European dates will also culminate in a night at London's Coliseum on 24th March 2024.

Tickets for the London show are on sale now, and all remaining dates can be founds here.

Air's 2024 Moon Safari Tour dates:

  • 24th February 2024 – Anitgel @ Victoria Hall, Geneva, Switzerland
  • 25th February 2024 – Fabrique, Milan, Italy
  • 27th February 2024 – Wiener Konzerthaus, Vienna, Austria
  • 29th February 2024 – De Roma, Antwerp, Belgium
  • 2nd March 2024 – Theater Des Westen, Berlin, Germany
  • 7th March 2024 – L’olympia, Paris, France
  • 8th March 2024– Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands
  • 24th March – London Coliseum, London, UK

“We were a duo doing some electronic thing, dreaming of selling 10,000 copies and being recognised by other musicians as cool,” said Jean-Benoît Dunckel of the record in a press release. “Then suddenly, we met the world.”

