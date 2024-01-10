86TVs announce debut EP You Don't Have To Be Yourself Right Now

86TVs will release their first EP this month. Picture: Shireen Bahmanizad

By Jenny Mensah

The Worn Out Buildings outfit will release their mini album on 26th January.

86TVs have announced their plans to release their debut EP this month.

The band - comprised of former Maccabees duo Hugo and Felix White, their younger brother and solo artist Will White and drummer Jamie Morrison - will release You Don't Have To Be Yourself Right Now on 26th January.

The title of the EP comes from the band's debut single, Worn Out Buildings, which will feature on the collection alongside the infectious Higher Love and two new tracks Spinning World and Dreaming.

86TVs You Don't Have To Be Yourself Right Now artwork. Picture: Press

The EP was recorded during sessions split between the band’s ownOlympic Studios and The Bunker at 13, owned byStephen Street (The Maccabees’ ‘Colour It In’, Blur, Suede), who produced all four tracks along with the band.

86TVs said of the upcoming release: "You Don’t Have To Be Yourself Right Now is our first ever group of songs to sit together in a collection. It feels good. It’s a fitting place to start - three of us brothers writing lyrics from different perspectives, lots of group singing, guitars, drums, pianos and about six or seven years of our lives all wrapped up in there!"

86TVs - Worn Out Buildings (Official Music Video)

You Don’t Have To Be Yourself Right Now EP tracklist:

Worn Out Buildings Higher Love Spinning World Dreaming

86TVs credit their drummer Jamie Morrison for making them move forward as a band.

Hugo explained: "The three of us making music together was always something we wanted to do, but I think the dynamic of actually being able to do that together in a room and the thing of Jamie arriving and becoming part of it just suddenly allowed us to share songs together and the dynamic to work and from that it started to happen and it became a thing."

Felix added: "I have to say for Jamie, the vision he showed in it from the beginning, his belief that he wanted to be part of it and put his time in it was enough for us to be like, 'OK . Let's make this album."

"We'd come in some days and Jamie would be like,'We're making an incredible album," interjected younger brother Will. "And we'd all just be like, 'What are you on about?'"

Felix joked: "Then two minutes later, he'd be like: 'You've made an incredible cup of tea'."

"It is natural," Jamie said of his positivity. "It's something that's unstoppable. It comes out of me and I have to say something.

"Even to strangers, you know, if I think someone has done something great I'll go out of my way to make a point of saying that, because I feel like it can be hard out there, you know. And sometimes just hearing someone say that 'I think that's brilliant' It can really change the course of a destination."

The 86TVs talk forming & drummer Jamie Morrison's positivity

86TVs played a string of intimate dates last year, which included a riotous gig at The Moth Club in Hackney.

The band will also embark on dates across the UK this year, which kick off in February and follow a standalone show in Edinburgh's Whistle Binkies on 30th January as part of Independent Venue Week.

See 86TVs 2024 UK & Ireland dates: