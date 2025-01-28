Starsailor's 25th anniversary tour dates for 2025: Everything you need to know

By Jenny Mensah

The Silence Is Easy outfit will mark 25 years since they've formed with UK & European dates. Find out how to buy tickets.

Starsailor have announced 25th anniversary dates for 2025.

James Walsh and co will mark 25b years since they formed in 2000 with a tour, which will see them visit the UK and Europe this year,

The post-Britpop band will play six. European shows and nine gigs in the UK, which will include a show at O2 Forum Kentish Town on 22nd November and culminate in a dare at Manchester's Albert Hall on 29th November.

Taking to Instagram, the Silence Is Easy outfit said: "We cannot wait to return to some of our favourite cities and play to fans who have followed us since the early days."

Tickets for their shows go on general sale from Friday31st January at 10am

See Starsailor's 2025 UK & European dates: