BRIT Awards 2024 Rising Star shortlist announced

Caity Baser, The Last Dinner Party and Sekou are up for the prestigious award, which recognises emerging British talent each year.

By Jenny Mensah

The BRIT Awards with Mastercard 2024 has announced the acts shortlisted for the Rising Star award next year.

Caity Baser, The Last Dinner Party and Seukou have all been nominated for the award, which kicked-off the careers of the likes of Adele, Florence + The Machine, James Bay and Sam Fender.

Caity Baser said: “When I heard that I've been nominated for the BRITs Rising Star award this year, I literally screamed for 5 minutes and chucked everything around my room!! I used to watch the awards on TV every year when I was a kid but had no idea how a kid from an estate in Southampton would ever get there. Now to be shortlisted for the Rising Star award for next year...me! Little old me… All I have to say is I am so happy and thank you so much. It's really a dream come true!”

The Last Dinner Party - who consist of Abigail Morris (vocals), Lizzie Mayland (vocals, guitar), Emily Roberts (lead guitar, mandolin, flute), Georgia Davies (bass), and Aurora Nishevci (keys, vocals)- said: "We’re so honoured and thrilled to be nominated for the Rising Star award! It’s very overwhelming and exciting to be up for something as prestigious as a BRIT at this stage in our career and we’re so grateful. We’ve had an amazing year and can’t wait for all that’s to come!"

Leicester born and raised artist Sekou said: “Being nominated for BRITs Rising Star is absolutely crazy. I grew up in a small town and watched the BRITs every single year. The performances were always amazing - Adele, Amy, Sam Smith, Beyoncé. I remember being 10 years old when Adele sang ‘Someone Like You’ for the first time and being like… YES that’s gonna be me one day. Don’t even get me started on Beyoncé. I’m so grateful to be considered for this. For me, this feels like God telling me to continue to work harder and keep pushing. Thank you BRITsssssss!!!!”

The BRITs Rising Star award shortlist is selected by an invited panel of music editors and critics from the national press, online music editors, heads of music at major radio and music TV stations plus songwriters, producers and live bookers - those working with new rising talent on a regular basis.

The award is open to British artists who, as of 31st October 2022, have not yet achieved an Official Album Charts Top 20 placing or achieved more than one Top 20 chart placing in the Official Singles Chart.

The winner of the 2023 Rising Star award winner will be announced on Thursday 7th December 2023.

See the previous BRIT Awards Rising Star (formerly Critics’ Choice) winners below:

2008 Adele (Duffy, Foals)

2009 Florence + The Machine (Little Boots, White Lies)

2010 Ellie Goulding (Delphic, Marina and the Diamonds)

2011 Jessie J (James Blake, The Vaccines)

2012 Emeli Sandé (Michael Kiwanuka, Maverick Sabre)

2013 Tom Odell (AlunaGeorge, Laura Mvula)

2014 Sam Smith (Ella Eyre, Chlöe Howl)

2015 James Bay (George The Poet, Years & Years)

2016 Jack Garratt (Izzy Bizu, Frances)

2017 Rag ’n’ Bone Man (Anne Marie, Dua Lipa)

2018 Jorja Smith (Stefflon Don, Mabel)

2019 Sam Fender (Lewis Capaldi, Mahalia)

2020 Celeste (Beabadoobee, Joy Crookes)

2021 Griff (Pa Salieu, Rina Sawayama)

2022 Holly Humberstone (Bree Runway, Lola Young)

2023 FLO (Holly Humberstone, Nia Archives)