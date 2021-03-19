Griff wins the BRITs Rising Star Award for 2021

19 March 2021, 12:01 | Updated: 19 March 2021, 12:14

Griff wins the 2021 BRITs Rising Star Award
Griff wins the 2021 BRITs Rising Star Award. Picture: Press/Jordan Rossi

By Jenny Mensah

Griff will feature at the The BRIT Awards 2021 with Mastercard ceremony, which takes place in May this year.

Griff has been announced as the winner of The BRITs 2021 Rising Star Award.

The singer-songwriter, who hails from Hertfordshire, beat out competition from fellow shortlisted acts Pa Salieu and Rina Sawayama to take home the prestigious prize, which recognises promising talent tipped for big things that year.

Griff - who is the daughter of a Chinese mother and Jamaican father - signed to Warner Records in 2019, was nominated for the first ever Rising Star Ivor Novello Award last year and also provided the song for Disney's first ever Christmas TV advert.

The Taylor Swift-endorsed artist follows last year's winner Celeste, who is nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Original Song category this year.

Watch the video for her latest single, Black Hole, below:

The singer-songwriter said of the news: "In my head I'm still screaming from the phone call when I found out. It's honestly such a miracle: how on earth did we manage to win a BRIT and break through during a pandemic?"

Watch Griff talk about the moment found out she won the prestigious award:

The BRITs rising star award, which is formerly known as the BRITs Critics' Choice award, has seen everyone from Adele to Rag'n'Bone Man recognised before going on to see huge success.

See the previous BRITs Critics' Choice/Rising Star winners:

2008 - Adele
2009 - Florence + The Machine
2010 - Ellie Goulding
2011 -  Jessie J
2012 - Emeli Sandé
2013 - Tom Odell
2014 - Sam Smith
2015 -  James Bay
2016 - Jack Garratt
2017 - Rag ’n’ Bone Man
2018 - Jorja Smith
2019 - Sam Fender
2020 - Celeste
2021 - Griff

Latest UK and World News

Elon Musk's Starlink in talks with UK to solve broadband problems

Non-league football steward finds out his long-lost dad is TV boxing legend Bob Sheridan

COVID-19: Around 400,000 single mothers 'locked out of workplace pension' as lockdown pressures bite

Latest Music News

Jake Bugg

Jake Bugg announces Saturday Night, Sunday Morning album and 2022 tour

Jake Bugg

Inhaler in 2021

Inhaler plan new tour dates for 2021

Wolf Alice in 2021

Wolf Alice announce 2022 tour dates

Foals play War Child BRITs Week in 2020

See Foals' rescheduled 2021 UK dates for 2022

Foals