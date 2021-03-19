Griff wins the BRITs Rising Star Award for 2021

Griff wins the 2021 BRITs Rising Star Award. Picture: Press/Jordan Rossi

By Jenny Mensah

Griff will feature at the The BRIT Awards 2021 with Mastercard ceremony, which takes place in May this year.

Griff has been announced as the winner of The BRITs 2021 Rising Star Award.

The singer-songwriter, who hails from Hertfordshire, beat out competition from fellow shortlisted acts Pa Salieu and Rina Sawayama to take home the prestigious prize, which recognises promising talent tipped for big things that year.

Griff - who is the daughter of a Chinese mother and Jamaican father - signed to Warner Records in 2019, was nominated for the first ever Rising Star Ivor Novello Award last year and also provided the song for Disney's first ever Christmas TV advert.

The Taylor Swift-endorsed artist follows last year's winner Celeste, who is nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Original Song category this year.

Watch the video for her latest single, Black Hole, below:

The singer-songwriter said of the news: "In my head I'm still screaming from the phone call when I found out. It's honestly such a miracle: how on earth did we manage to win a BRIT and break through during a pandemic?"

Watch Griff talk about the moment found out she won the prestigious award:

Did someone say story time?? @wiffygriffy talks the moment she found out she'd WON the 2021 #BRITs Rising Star Award! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/jk5fqwPU3V — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) March 19, 2021

The BRITs rising star award, which is formerly known as the BRITs Critics' Choice award, has seen everyone from Adele to Rag'n'Bone Man recognised before going on to see huge success.

See the previous BRITs Critics' Choice/Rising Star winners:

2008 - Adele

2009 - Florence + The Machine

2010 - Ellie Goulding

2011 - Jessie J

2012 - Emeli Sandé

2013 - Tom Odell

2014 - Sam Smith

2015 - James Bay

2016 - Jack Garratt

2017 - Rag ’n’ Bone Man

2018 - Jorja Smith

2019 - Sam Fender

2020 - Celeste

2021 - Griff