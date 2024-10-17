"Life is precious" Liam Gallagher shares moving post amid news of Liam Payne's tragic passing

Liam Gallagher has appeared to react to the news of Liam Payne's passing. Picture: Chiaki Nozu/WireImage/Getty, Jesse Grant/Getty Images for GBK Brand Bar

The Oasis frontman has appeared to react to the news of the former One Direction singer's tragic passing.

Liam Gallagher has appeared to react to the tragic passing of Liam Payne at 31.

On Wednesday (16th October) night the news broke that the former One Direction star had sadly died after falling from the third floor of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The shocking news seems to have shaken the Oasis rocker, who took to X, this morning (Thursday 17th October), to tell his followers: " Life is precious kids and you only get to do it ONCE go easy LG x"

Life is precious kids and you only get to do it ONCE go easy LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 17, 2024

When a fan asked if he'd heard the news about Payne, he responded: "I have it’s very sad".

I have it’s very sad — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 17, 2024

Elsewhere stars from across the world have continued to pay tribute to the Wolverhampton-born pop star.

A post on The X Factor's official X account read: "We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne. He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world. Our thoughts are with his friends, family and all who loved him."

Dermot O'Leary, who presented the talent show, wrote: "The worst news. I remember him as a 14 year old turning up to audition on The X Factor, and blowing us away singing Sinatra. He just loved to sing.

He was always a joy, had time for everyone, polite, grateful, and was always humble.

Sending love and prayers to his family. Dx"

The Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood wrote: "I am shocked and saddened to hear of the death of Liam Payne. It was a pleasure to work with him on our X Factor performance. God bless Liam, thinking of all his loved ones. He will be dearly missed."

I am shocked and saddened to hear of the death of Liam Payne. It was a pleasure to work with him on our X Factor performance. God bless Liam, thinking of all his loved ones. He will be dearly missed.🙏 pic.twitter.com/S8y3RiJWrz — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) October 17, 2024

Katie Waissel, who also starred on The X Factor shared the lengthy message in tribute to Liam but also condemned the neglect of young artists in the industry.

She added: "Liam was kind, with a pure heart, a sharp mind, and the wisdom of an old soul. His warmth and compassion left a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. His tragic passing not only leaves an irreplaceable void in the hearts of those who loved him but also serves as a painful reminder of the systemic neglect that persists in the industry."

Fellow boyband the Backstreet Boys wrote: "Words can not express the emotions we are collectively feeling right now, and it seems like the rest of the world is in the same boat.

"Our hearts go out to Liam’s family, friends, and Directioners around the world. Rest in peace brother."

Staff at Modest Management, who managed One Direction, have been left "absolutely devastated" by his passing.

They wrote in a statement: "We are absolutely devastated by the tragic news of Liam Payne’s passing. Liam was a huge part of the historic success of One Direction and brought so much pleasure to millions of fans around the globe. Our thoughts go out to all his family, his son Bear and all friends.

"Sending deep love and condolences from the Modest! family.....forever in our hearts Payno."

We are absolutely devastated by the tragic news of Liam Payne’s passing. Liam was a huge part of the historic success of One Direction and brought so much pleasure to millions of fans around the globe. Our thoughts go out to all his family, his son Bear and all friends pic.twitter.com/HWLvgxcGuz — Modest! Management (@ModestMgmt) October 17, 2024

Former Xtra Factor presenter Connie Huq, DJ and Music producer Zedd, Olly Murs and Paris Hilton were also among the tributes.

Meanwhile it has been reported that Simon Cowell, who helped put One Direction together on The X Factor, has postponed Britain's Got Talent auditions in as a mark of respect.

Liam Payne enjoyed huge success as part of One Direction - but previously admitted to struggling with drink and drugs, acknowledging that his lifestyle became a "cause for concern" at one point in time.

The Strip That Down singer- who featured in the band alongside Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik - confessed to suffering some "very dark years".

In recent weeks, Payne had attended one of Horan's concerts in Argentina, with the former bandmates actually reunited during the show.

The singer leaves behind his son Bear, seven, who he shares with his ex-partner and Girls Aloud star Cheryl.