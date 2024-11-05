Wide Awake Festival 2025: Headliners, line-up & tickets

Kneecap, English Teacher and CMAT are set for Wide Awake 2025. Picture: Peadar Ó Goill/Press, Denmarc Creary/Press, Rick Kern/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Brockwell Park Festival will return for 2025, with Kneecap to headline. Find out everything we know about the festival so far.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Wide Awake Festival has shared the first wave of its line up for next year.

The one-day-festival, which will take place in London's Brockwell Park on 23rd May 2025, has announced Dublin rap heroes Kneecap as its headliner.

Fellow Irish sensation CMAT, whose real name is Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, joins them on the line-up with this year's Mercury Prize winners English Teacher also on the bill.

They’ll be joined by renowned electronic producer Daniel Avery, Philly punk quartet Mannequin Pussy, Aussie rockers Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and many more.

Find out who else joins them on the line-up for one-dayer and how you can buy tickets.

READ MORE:

When is Wide awake 2025?

Wide Awake takes place in London's Brockwell Park on 23rd May 2025.

Who will headline Wide Awake 2025?

Wide Awake 2025 will be headlined by Kneecap. The West Belfast hip hop trio - comprised of Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap, and DJ Próvaí - will no doubt treat the London crowds to a spectacular performance, including material from their 2018 3CAG album and it's critically acclaimed follow-up Fine Art (2024).

Who's on the Wide Awake 2025 line-up?

Kneecap - Headliners

CMAT

English Teacher

SPRINTS

Mannequin Pussy

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

Gaye Su Akyol

Getdown Services

HiTech

Martin Rev

Suicide

mermaid Chunky

Patriarchy

WITCH (We Intend To Cause Havoc)

Wine Lips

How to buy tickets to Wide Awake 2025:

Tickets for Wide Awake Festival are available to buy here. General admission tickets cost £49.50 + £4.95 booking fee, while VIP tickets start from £69.50 + £6.05 booking fee.

VIP tickets include fast track entry to the festival, luxury toilets, bespoke bar, bespoke food concessions, main stage viewing platform and seating.

READ MORE: