Wide Awake Festival 2023: Headliners, line-up, stage times and more

Wide Awake Festival will return in 2023. Picture: Luke Dyson

By Jenny Mensah

Wide Awake returns to Brockwell Park on 27th May 2023. Find out who's on the line-up so far and how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Wide Awake Festival has announced its return for 2023.

After another successful event at London's Brockwell Park, the eclectic music event will see Caroline Polachek as its first headliner, with a bevvy of artists joining her on the bill.

The latest announcement confirms that Two Shell will be joining the line up in their only London Festival performance and they'll be joined by the likes of Alex G, Tirzah, Black Country, New Road, Warmduscher, Los Bitchos and lots more.

So who's on the line-up for Wide Awake 2023 and when does it take place?

Find out everything you need to know about Wide Awake so far and how to buy tickets.

Wide Awake Festival. Picture: Luke Dyson

READ MORE: Bruce Springsteen to headline BST Hyde Park 2023

What date is Wide Awake Festival 2023?

Wide Awake Festival takes place on 27th May 2023.

Who's headlining Wide Awake 2023?

Caroline Polachek will headline the festival this year. The American singer, producer and songwriter - who is set to release her album, Desire, I Want to Turn Into You, this February - will play hits from across her career.

💥 We are so excited to announce @SANDYalexg, @BCNRband, Two Shell, @ViagraBoys and @warmduscherr are joining us this May 🔥



TICKETS >> https://t.co/d8KQPh9INr



This is going to be one Wide Awake line up to remember. pic.twitter.com/dfwNvPplPK — Wide Awake (@wideawakeldn) January 24, 2023

Who’s on the Wide Awake 2023 line-up?

So far, Wide Awake 2023 will see the following acts on the line-up (in A-Z order):

ALEX G

A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS

AROOJ AFTAB

BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD

BLONDESHELL

CIVIC

CLAMM

COUCOU CHLOE

DANIEL AVERY

ENUMCLAW

EROL ALKAN

GILLA BAND

GLASS BEAMS

HABIBI FUNK

JOCKSTRAP

JOY ORBISON

JJUUUJJUU

LEBANON HANOVER

LOS BITCHOS

MADMADMAD

MOLCHAT DOMA

NICE BISCUIT

O.

ONEOHTRIX POINT NEVER

OSEES

OPTIMO (ESPACIO)

SHYGIRL

SUNSET ROLLERCOASTER

THE BUG CLUB

TIRZAH

TWO SHELL

ΣTELLA

THE UNDERGROUND YOUTH

VIAGRA BOYS

VTSS

WARMDUSCHER

WASTED YOUTH

...Plus more to be announced.

READ MORE: Here's when the Glaastonbury 2023 tickets go on sale

Are Wide Awake 2023 tickets on sale?

Yes, you can buy tickets for Wide Awake 2023 from £39.50 here.

What are the stage times for Wide Awake 2023?

The stage times will be published at a date closer to event.

Crowds at Wide Awake Festival 2022. Picture: Luke Dyson

Wide Awake Festival Booker & Co-Founder, Keith Miller, says: “There’s a feeling amongst us all at Wide Awake that the 2023 lineup is the most varied and interesting so far. Osees and Ty Segall are the types of catalysts that inspire a generation.

“We’re lucky enough to also have the next gen with Glass Beams, Estella and a whole cohort of brilliant new acts we know you’ll all become massive fans of. And A Place To Bury Strangers represent everything about DIY music and that ethic. Wide Awake evolved out of a warehouse festival they played and we cannot wait to have them back.

“The best thing? This is just the first announcement. We’ve got plenty more we’re really excited to share with you.”

READ MORE: Adele rounds off two nights at BST Hyde Park with world class career-spanning set