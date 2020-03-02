Thom Yorke to support Massive Attack at All Points East 2020

2 March 2020, 10:27 | Updated: 2 March 2020, 11:13

Radiohead's Thom Yorke
Radiohead's Thom Yorke. Picture: Press/Greg Williams

The Radiohead frontman will join the massive line-up at the festival, which takes place in east London's Victoria Park on 24 May.

Thom Yorke has been confirmed for All Points East 2020.

The Radiohead frontman has been added to the bill on Sunday 24 May, where he'll support Massive Attack ahead of their headline set.

Unlike his current Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes tour, where the Fade Out singer is accompanied by Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barr, his set at Victoria Park will see him take the stage solo – performing tracks from his own back-catalogue as well as Radiohead’s in a never-seen-before way. 

Also joining the bill is Alfa Mist and Jacques Greene.

Tickets for Massive Attack at All Points East are on sale now.

Visit allpointseastfestival.com for the full line-up and tickets.

Thom Yorke and Massive Attack have a longstanding friendship that goes back to the 90s, and it was actually the Bristol band who personally reached out to the musician to join them.

With the two never performing live on stage together, hardcore fans will no doubt be hoping history is made as the sun sets on the east London Festival that Sunday.

The 10 day award-winning festival - which takes place in London's Victoria Park from 22 May - 31 May 2020 - will also see headline performances from Tame Impala, Massive Attack and Kraftwerk, who are playing on the 23th, 24th and 29th respectively.

All Points East, which enters its third year, has seen thousands of music fans descend on East London to watch and experience bands from across the world as well as world-class cultural entertainment.

So far, the festival as played host to headliners such as The Strokes, Chemical Brothers, Christine and the Queens, Catfish & The Bottlemen, The National, LCD Soundsystem and Bjork.

The festival has also seen stand-out performances from the likes of Johnny Marr, Lorde, Leon Bridges and more.

