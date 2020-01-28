Massive Attack to headline All Points East 2020

28 January 2020, 10:12 | Updated: 28 January 2020, 11:41

Massive Attack
Massive Attack. Picture: Press

The trip hop pioneers will top the bill at the East London festival on 24 May 2020. Find out who’s joining them and how to buy tickets.

Massive Attack have been confirmed for All Points East 2020.

The famous trip-hop outfit are the next headliners set for the London Festival, which takes place in the heart of east London in Victorian Park.

The Teardrop pioneers will play the festival  in a UK exclusive on Sunday 24 May 2020, with support from Nils Fram, Young Fathers and Neneh Cherry. 

Massive Attack’s announcement comes after Tame Impala and Kraftwerk were confirmed for headline slots on Saturday 23 May and Friday 29 May respectively.

All Points East, which enters its third year, has seen thousands of music fans descend on East London to watch and experience bands from across the world as well as world-class cultural entertainment.

So far, the festival as played host to headliners such as The Strokes, Chemical Brothers, Christine and the Queens, Catfish & The Bottlemen, The National, LCD Soundsystem and Bjork.

The festival has also seen stand-out performances from the likes of Johnny Marr, Lorde, Leon Bridges and more.

