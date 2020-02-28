Bombay Bicycle Club to headline All Points East 2020

28 February 2020, 10:28 | Updated: 28 February 2020, 10:45

Bombay Bicycle Club
Bombay Bicycle Club. Picture: Press

The Eat, Sleep, Wake band will be joined at the East London festival alongside Everything Everything, Lianne La Havas, Loyle Carner and more.

Bombay Bicycle Club have been confirmed for All Points East 2020.

The London four-piece are the next headliners to be announced for the festival, which takes place in the heart of east London in Victorian Park.

The Mercury Prize nominees and Ivor Novello winners will top the bill on Friday 22 May, joined by Manchester outfit Everything Everything.

Also joining them on the day are Lianne La Havas and Loyle Carner.

The pre-sale for the tickets starts now

Also joining them on the Friday are the likes of Nadine Share, Nick Hakim, Nulufer Yanya, and The Orielles - with many more acts to be announced.

Bombay Bicycle Club join previous headliners, Tame Impala, Massive Attack, Kraftwerk, and The Kooks and The Wombats.

All Points East, which enters its third year, has seen thousands of music fans descend on East London to watch and experience bands from across the world as well as world-class cultural entertainment.

So far, the festival as played host to headliners such as The Strokes, Chemical Brothers, Christine and the Queens, Catfish & The Bottlemen, The National, LCD Soundsystem and Bjork.

The festival has also seen stand-out performances from the likes of Johnny Marr, Lorde, Leon Bridges and more.

