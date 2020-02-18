The Kooks and The Wombats for All Points East Festival 2020

18 February 2020, 10:26 | Updated: 18 February 2020, 13:14

The Kooks' Luke Prichard and The Wombats' Murph
The Kooks' Luke Prichard and The Wombats' Murph. Picture: 1. Press 2. Press

The Naive outfit and the Liverpool-formed indie rockers will take to the stage on 30 May, joined by Jake Bugg, Gang of Youths, The Lathums and more.

The Kooks and The Wombats have been announced for All Points East 2020.

Luke Pritchard and the Brighton band will be bringing their brand of indie pop to the Victoria Park festival, while the Liverpool-formed rockers will be playing hits from across their five albums.

The Kooks said: “We’re so excited to be performing at All Points East this summer! Can’t quite believe it! It’s one we have wanted to play for a long, long time. Just crazy how good the line-up is, we are so honoured to be part of it and we’ll be putting on our finest glad rags and pulling out all the old tunes along with some new ones. Get yourself over to Victoria park, it’s gonna be a big night!”

The Saturday will also play host to the likes of Jake Bugg, Gang of Youths, The Lathums, Lauran Hibberd and many more.

READ MORE: Kraftwerk to headline All Points East Festival 2020

The 10 day award-winning festival - which takes place in London's Victoria Park from 22 May - 31 May 2020 - will also see headline performances from Tame Impala, Massive Attack and Kraftwerk, who are playing on the 23th, 24th and 29th respectively.

With the news comes further names added to the bill on 23 May such as LÅPSLEY, The Avalanches, Yellow Days, sir Was, Crumb, TOPS, Faye Webster, OTHERLiiNE and Jessy Lanza.

READ MORE: Tame Impala to headline All Points East Festival 2020

All Points East, which enters its third year, has seen thousands of music fans descend on East London to watch and experience bands from across the world as well as world-class cultural entertainment.

So far, the festival as played host to headliners such as The Strokes, Chemical Brothers, Christine and the Queens, Catfish & The Bottlemen, The National, LCD Soundsystem and Bjork.

The festival has also seen stand-out performances from the likes of Johnny Marr, Lorde, Leon Bridges and more.

READ MORE: Massive Attack to headline All Points East 2020

