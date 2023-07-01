Take That at BST Hyde Park 2023: Line-up & stage times

Take That are the next act confirmed for BST Hyde Park. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The pop legends have been confirmed for the London festival in what will be its 10th anniversary. Find out when they hit the stage.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Take That are set to headline American Express presents BST Hyde Park.

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen will play the UK show next year, taking to the stage on Saturday 1st July 2023.

They'll be joined at the London festival by special guests The Script and Sugababes.

Take That said of the news: “We're so excited to be back together and that BST Hyde Park will be the first stage we perform on in almost four years. We have incredible memories of playing there in 2016, and we can't wait to see everyone in July.”

Find out everything you need to know about Take That, including the stage times below.

READ MORE: BLACKPINK to headline BST Hyde Park 2023

Your next headliners are the incredible @takethat as a UK Exclusive on Saturday 1 July 2023, joined by @thescript, @Sugababes + more TBA!✨



🌳 @AmexUK Cardmembers get early access to tickets with the Amex presale which starts Friday 28 October at 10am: https://t.co/QsQFk1Hcdw pic.twitter.com/mqPK0GTVPd — BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) October 28, 2022

READ MORE: Billy Joel to headline BST Hyde Park 2023

What are the stage times for Take That at BST Hyde Park?

8.50pm - 10.20pm Take That

Who’s on the line-up with Take That?

Take That will be joined by The Script, Sugababes and more.

Are there still Take That BST Hyde Park tickets go on sale?

There are limited packages still on sale for Take That's gig. Visit bst-hydepark.com for more.

READ MORE: Bruce Springsteen to headline BST Hyde Park 2023

2022’s BST Hyde Park saw three monumental weekends of music with epic performances from Elton John, Adele, The Rolling Stones, Eagles, Pearl Jam and Duran Duran all topping the bill.

READ MORE: The Rolling Stones play incredible age-defying set at BST Hyde Park

Bruce Springsteen is one of the acts confirmed for BST Hyde Park so far. Picture: Harry Durrant/Getty Images

Who else is headlining BST Hyde Park 2023?

The BST Hyde Park line-up so far is as follows:

Saturday 24th June: P!nk

Sunday 25th June: P!nk

Saturday 1st July: Take That

Sunday 2nd July: BLACKPINK

Thursday 6th July: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

Friday 7th July: Billy Joel

Saturday 8th July: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

READ MORE: Adele rounds off two nights at BST Hyde Park with world class career-spanning set