BLACKPINK to headline BST Hyde Park 2023

BLACKPINK are set to headline BST Hyde Park 2023. Picture: Press/BTS Hyde Park

By Jenny Mensah

The global K-Pop stars been confirmed for the London festival, in what will be its 10th anniversary. Find out how to get tickets.

BLACKPINK are set to headline American Express presents BST Hyde Park.

The global superstars - comprised of members JISOO, JENNIE, ROSÉ and LISA - will play the London festival on Sunday 2nd 2023, making history as they become the first K-pop band to headline the festival.

Find out everything you need to know about the concert series so far and how to buy tickets.

When are BLACKPINK playing BST Hyde Park 2023?

BLACKPINK headline BST Hyde Park on Sunday 2nd July 2022.

Who’s on the line-up with BLACKPINK at BST Hyde Park 2023?

Joining BLACPINK at BST Hyde Park are special guests Sabrina Carpenter, The Rose, Caity Baser, Mae Stephens, plus newly announced Rebecca Black, Peach PRC, Mazie, Annika Bennett, Sarah Crean and Spider.

When do BLACKPINK Hyde Park tickets go on sale?

Limited tickets are on sale now. Visit bst-hydepark.com for more.

2022’s BST Hyde Park saw three monumental weekends of music with epic performances from Elton John, Adele, The Rolling Stones, Eagles, Pearl Jam and Duran Duran all topping the bill.

What are the stage times for BLACKPINK at BST Hyde Park?

2pm - Doors

8:55pm - 10:20pm - BLACKPINK

Bruce Springsteen is one of the acts confirmed for BST Hyde Park so far. Picture: Harry Durrant/Getty Images

Who else is headlining BST Hyde Park 2023?

The BST Hyde Park line-up so far is as follows:

Saturday 24th June: P!nk

Sunday 25th June: P!nk

Friday 30th June: Guns N' Roses

Saturday 1st July: Take That

Sunday 2nd July: BLACKPINK

Thursday 6th July: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

Friday 7th July: Billy Joel

Saturday 8th July: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

