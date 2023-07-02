BLACKPINK to headline BST Hyde Park 2023

On Air Now
2 July 2023, 10:00 | Updated: 2 July 2023, 14:47
The global K-Pop stars been confirmed for the London festival, in what will be its 10th anniversary. Find out how to get tickets.
BLACKPINK are set to headline American Express presents BST Hyde Park.
The global superstars - comprised of members JISOO, JENNIE, ROSÉ and LISA - will play the London festival on Sunday 2nd 2023, making history as they become the first K-pop band to headline the festival.
Find out everything you need to know about the concert series so far and how to buy tickets.
BLACKPINK headline BST Hyde Park on Sunday 2nd July 2022.
Joining BLACPINK at BST Hyde Park are special guests Sabrina Carpenter, The Rose, Caity Baser, Mae Stephens, plus newly announced Rebecca Black, Peach PRC, Mazie, Annika Bennett, Sarah Crean and Spider.
Limited tickets are on sale now. Visit bst-hydepark.com for more.
2022’s BST Hyde Park saw three monumental weekends of music with epic performances from Elton John, Adele, The Rolling Stones, Eagles, Pearl Jam and Duran Duran all topping the bill.
2pm - Doors
8:55pm - 10:20pm - BLACKPINK
The BST Hyde Park line-up so far is as follows:
