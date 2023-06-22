Emily Eavis says Arctic Monkeys will be "all right" for Glastonbury

Emily Eavis (inset) and Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys. Picture: Peter Parks/AFP/Leon Neal/Getty Images

However, the festival's co-organiser says they have "back-up plans for everything".

Concerns over Arctic Monkeys' Glastonbury headline set this Friday have continued - but festival organiser Emily Eavis says "I'm sure we're going to be all right."

Frontman Alex Turner was diagnosed with "acute laryngitis" following the band's third show at London's Emirates Stadium on Sunday night (18th June), causing the cancellation of a Dublin date on Tuesday.

Arctic Monkeys are set to headline Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage for the third time on Friday night, but festival co-organiser Emily Eavis has tried to reassure fans.

'I think we are going to be all right," she told The Times. "They've cancelled [the Dublin show], he's recovering. I'm sure we're going to be all right."

However, Eavis added: "We've got a couple of back-up plans if not. We've always got back-up plans for everything."

Asked if Foo Fighters - who are hotly tipped to be the mystery band "The Churnups" who are playing on the Pyramid Stage earlier in the evening - would step in to cover the headline slot at short notice, Eavis refused to be drawn.

She said: "I wouldn't like to give anything away.

"You've got to allow the surprise to happen. It's all about the surprise."

Another band rumoured to be the frame to replace Arctic Monkeys should they cancel, are the newly-reunited Pulp, who are suspected to be making a surprise appearance at the festival over the weekend.

Jarvis Cocker and co stepped in at the last minute to replace The Stone Roses in 1995, after Roses guitarist John Squire broke his collarbone in a cycling accident.

The gates opened for Glastonbury 2023 yesterday (Wednesday 21st June) and the weekend will also see headline sets from Guns N'Roses and Sir Elton John.

